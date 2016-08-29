There are some steps to take that can help your child land his or her first job — be it babysitting, working in food service or performing an internship in his or her chosen field.

Take it seriously

Stress to your child the importance of landing a job, as it represents his or her first step into young adulthood and should provide some valuable experience.

He or she may not be excited about the prospect of taking an entry-­level job, but stress the advantages of having a job (such as having spending money) and the importance of gaining experience in the workforce. Set the tone for taking the process seriously, and hopefully your teen will follow that lead.

Focus on the interview

Many teens struggle with interview skills because they may not know what to expect or how to market their skills in a face-­to­-face chat. Hold some mock interviews, and try to get your teen comfortable talking about him or herself and connecting his or her skills to the relevant position. Hold several mock interviews with your child, and reach out to a few friends in professional fields to also hold a mock interview, so he or she will have some experience before walking in the door.

For teens, especially for entry-­level positions, the interview can be a make-or-break experience.

Stress the soft skills

If your teen manages to land that first job, it won’t last long if he or she doesn’t have a strong grasp of the soft skills required to keep it.

It’s amazing how many young people don’t have a grasp of requirements, such as following the dress code and showing up to work on time. A first job is an excellent time for your teen to learn and hone those skills, but be sure to brief your child before the first day. Make sure they know what’s expected in the workplace.