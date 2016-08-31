There are many different types of tutors, including college-­provided ones that may not cost you any money. There are also professional services offered by private companies that can help you with the learning experience.

Chat with your parents, college adviser and any other mentors in your life to find out if tutoring is right for you. If you’re struggling to keep up with your coursework, it may be exactly what you need to succeed.

Kinds of tutoring

Tutoring is a resource that needs to be considered as a student enters college for the first time. This is a support system geared toward student success. In general, there are two types of tutoring available at college: help ­room and one ­on ­one.

Help-­room tutoring is for walk-­in students. These programs are generally available during normal office hours of operation at the college. They are less formal, and student tutors are employed to assist in classes that they have passed successfully. This is efficient for specific challenges that students are facing in the classroom.

More specialized tutoring is available in one­-on-­one sessions. These opportunities are available by appointment only and offer students individualized attention. There is limited availability for many of these tutoring programs, so sign up early to take advantage.

Free online tutoring also may be available through some colleges, although working hands­-on in the same room with a tutor is generally preferred to ensure full retention and collaboration.

Subjects

Tutoring services are available for a variety of subjects. Almost every major requires core courses in addition to specific major classes and electives. These classes can be tough.

Tutoring is sought often in college-­level math classes, which can seemingly jump to a new level of complexity compared to general high school math.

Math concepts generally build on previous chapters, so students can easily get behind and lost on new subjects. Some students actually develop anxiety about math, so don’t be afraid to reach out for tutoring assistance.

College-­level English and biology also are classes that can be difficult for college students to master. Tutors can help in all areas of these subjects, including studying, research, writing and comprehension.