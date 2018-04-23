Is it here yet? Summer is so close we can almost taste it. As excitement for summer grows, so does Noozhawk’s Camp Guide. Do you have a kiddo that loves peanuts, hanging with friends, and being at bat?

If baseball is the name of your child's game, then we've got the perfect summer camp for you. Noozhawk sat down with Matt Harvey, camp coordinator of UCSB Baseball Youth Camps, to get into the swing of things.

UCSB Baseball Youth Camps

Question: Tell me the name of your Summer program and its mission.

Answer: UCSB Baseball Youth Camps. We provide day-long baseball camps for the youth in the area - with tons of instruction and fun.

Q: Describe the activities involved.

A: We play baseball all day long! We teach the basics of hitting, throwing, catching and pitching as well as the details of in-game situations. At camp, we will do stations where we cover those topics and then play games where we put the kiddos skills to the test in a competitive environment.

Q: What age range is appropriate for camp?

A: 6-13 years or pre-high school.

Q: Is your camp new to area?

A: No, we have been running these camps for 7 years now. We do them because we love teaching baseball to the next generation of great baseball players!

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating?

A: To learn skills and gain knowledge of the game of baseball. Leave the camp with the belief that baseball is an amazing sport!

Q: Describe what makes it unique and worthwhile.

A: Our camps are run by Gaucho coaches and players; we have some of the best instruction around. We also host them at our field on campus at UCSB which is an amazing place for baseball. The weather in Santa Barbara isn't bad either.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your program?

A: It's baseball all day long!

Q: Describe a favorite activity.

A: Most of the kids love the games we play — tennis ball scrimmage, hard ball scrimmage, over-the-line, two base, pickle and homerun derby to name a few. If you don't know what those are, then you need to get to our summer camps!

Q: In what ways is your camp educational?

A: Baseball is a team sport. We are teaching kids how to interact with their peers, rely on other team members, how to handle tough situations (strike outs feel very similar to not getting what you want in real life) and how to be a team player. This along with the constant instruction of playing baseball the correct way.

Q: What else should parents know when deciding whether to send their kids to your camp or program?

A: The best information they can get is by asking someone that has attended one of our camps or clinics. Or you can ask your local league about us. Both of those places will give you a better idea of what we do.

Q: What is the cost/tuition? Are scholarships available?

A: A full week of camp is $200. We will work with families in certain situations on the cost.

To learn more, or to sign-up for camp, click here.