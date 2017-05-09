As a part of our ParentNooz After School Activities Guide, Noozhawk visited UCSB's Theatre & Dance department to learn more about their program.

The Department of Theater and Dance fosters a vibrant and stimulating environment that encourages creative self-expression and critical thinking. The department is proud to present bold performance seasons which offer everything from professional and student original new works to classics like Shakespeare and Cabaret. Please visit theaterdance.ucsb.edu for all show and ticket information.

