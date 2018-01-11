Wendy Sims-Moten: It’s my pleasure to speak with Carola Oliva-Olson, associate professor of early childhood studies at California State University Channel Islands. She also served for six years as a commissioner of First 5 Santa Barbara County. We miss you already!

Carola Oliva-Olson: I’ve enjoyed elevating the importance of multilingualism in early education. We’ve made progress!

WSM: What are some benefits to being bilingual or multilingual?

COO: So many! There are linguistic, cognitive, emotional, cultural and even economic advantages. What is surprising to many is that bi- and multilinguals have a unique neurological executive function — they can control their brains to decide when to use one language and not another. Also, learning a home language well in the early years helps individuals to learn English better.

WSM: What links do you see between dual/multilanguage skills and child development outcomes? What has been encouraging or discouraging to you?

COO: It can be discouraging when we see most teachers have still to be fully trained in teaching bi-/multilingual children. On the other hand, a lot has been discovered about the positive effects of quality early learning experiences on future success in school and in life. Neuroscientists can now even see brain activity in babies, young children and adults that is related to how they process languages. Babies exposed to more than one language can distinguish and learn the sounds of each different language. This ability to learn the sounds of languages narrows progressively until about 6 years of age. New research shows that consistent exposure to a new language in the first two to three years of life is best, and exposure that is equally balanced between English and the home language(s) (usually 50/50) from 3 to 5 years old is ideal.

We’ve learned that children need high-quality conversation and lots of it in their home and additional language(s). This ensures they hear and understand each language well and also produce each language through dialogue where they decide what to say and how. When they develop a strong domain in each language, children thrive in any language model used in elementary public school. A balanced language approach may not be possible when teachers do not speak the languages of the children well. In this case, we’ve found that teaching in English but providing consistent support of the home language, and applying dual language strategies helps preschool children gain the advantages of being bi-/multilingual.

WSM: What advice do you have for early educators (in school settings, child care settings or nonprofit programs) for supporting language learners?

COO: It’s critical to understand dual language development and to know how to scaffold each child’s individual learning. It’s not a matter of changing a curriculum, but to include effective, responsive modifications, adaptations and enhancements so that each child can develop strong socio-emotional and language skills in their home language and English.

Each child has his or her own language background and experiences. We need to know from the beginning what these look like and the language goals of the families and the early learning program. Teachers need to receive ongoing training to understand and document language development, and how to respond to each child at his or her level, helping each one continuously to develop language in a meaningful and effective way.

WSM: Is there an intervention or effort you admire in another area that you’d love to implement?

COO: The Early Care and Education department at Fresno County Superintendent of Schools and Educare California at Silicon Valley are working very hard to support the training of teachers, coaches and administrators to provide high-quality learning experiences to children who are dual/multilanguage learners and their families using the Personalized Oral Languages Learning Approach. The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County is also doing valuable work in this area. We met with teachers and site supervisors of the preschool classrooms, and then supported each team individually develop their own language plan based on the languages of the children and teachers. It’s such an honor to work with them!

WSM: What is the biggest obstacle you face in your work?

COO: Travel! So many places to be at once and so much to do to help early learning programs and school districts to introduce and sustain training. We need more early childhood undergraduate programs across California and, especially, a doctorate program in early childhood at a state university.

WSM: What do you consider a recent victory for the field of language learning?

COO: California’s Prop. 58! It is a lot easier now for public schools to offer dual language programs. And more recently, on Sept. 16, the governor signed AB 2514 (Thurmond) to provide up to $300,000 in grant funding for eligible schools, county offices of education and consortia either to expand or initiate new dual language programs and to establish bilingual programs for their dual language learners in preschools. The newest and truly exciting news is the allocation of $5 million in the 2018 California state budget to provide licensed early educators with training on effective strategies to support dual language learners. We are one of the recipients and look forward to supporting California’s preschool teachers.

WSM: What do you need most from the community?

COO: It’s critical that we spread the word about the importance of maintaining the home language, meaning the language a child learns first at home. We need to demonstrate that we value and celebrate bilingualism and bi- or multiliteracy. Having an accent is not a sign of weakness but a sign of sophistication!

WSM: What returns can the community expect to see from their investment in dual language learning?

COO: Citizens who are strong and confident, academically, socially and economically successful. Being bilingual and biliterate is a gift and can open new opportunities in life.

WSM: Tell us about your early education. What was your favorite part of preschool?

COO: Free play! I wish it were referred to as inspiration and exploration time. Ideally, it would be less rigid with fewer boundaries between learning centers and play areas, and more encouragement of connections stemming from the curiosity and inquisitiveness as they try to learn about the world and who they are.

I did not attend kindergarten, but did go to preschool in Cordoba, Argentina. I went to la Escuela Maternal and The Red Apple. Then I moved to Buenos Aires. I skipped kindergarten and went straight to first grade. I still remember my teachers, Ms. Gladys for Spanish and Ms. Machela for English. I have few memories from my childhood; I lost my mom when I was 5 in Argentina’s Dirty War, but I do remember her picking me up from preschool, singing songs together and speaking in English to me in a Spanish-speaking country.

WSM: What a beautiful tribute to her — you’ve built on her early legacy of bilingualism and truly become an expert in the field through your years of study and leadership. Thank you for your commitment to sharing that gift with children and educators throughout Santa Barbara and all of California.

— Wendy Sims-Moten is executive director of First 5 Santa Barbara County. Click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.