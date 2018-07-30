Wendy Sims-Moten: I’m excited to interview Mary Housel, library director of the Santa Maria Public Library System.

Mary Housel: Happy to be here, and congratulations on your new appointment as executive director of First 5 Santa Barbara County!

WSM: Thank you! I’m a huge fan of literacy and libraries as a resource for families. They are definitely more than a public bookshelf.

MH: Absolutely. The library is a place of discovery and lifelong learning, where anyone from any walk of life can connect with others, or indulge oneself in the quest for information, knowledge and maybe even some inspiration. It is the community’s living room, a cornucopia overflowing with ideas, technology and tradition, which reflects the community in which it resides.

It is a place of hope and new beginnings as well as a connection to the past.

WSM: How do you engage and support families in their child’s education?

MH: Children are like sponges, open to all sorts of new ideas and experiences that they find when visiting the library. There is a certain empowerment and self-satisfaction children derive from randomly browsing and exploring the library’s holdings or offerings, and venturing upon a book or program that is just right for them.

Whether it’s finding information on a certain subject matter, going online, finding materials that supplement or support a school assignment, hearing a good book at storytime, or just browsing the stacks, engagement is happening and children are learning informally.

The family can indulge the child’s interests, and even make new discoveries about their child when reading and talking about a story together. Children can arrive at new understandings of the world around them. The effect of that informal learning and interaction is profound, and may outlast other more formal types of learning establishing a bond between the child and his or her parents or guardians.

The effect of serendipitous discovery and joy cannot be underestimated in contributing to the emotional well-being of that child.

WSM: What resources do you offer for children 0-5 and parents?

MH: We have tons of opportunities for parents to bring their children in for one of the library’s many free programs, such as Preschooler Storytime for ages 3-5, Bilingual English/Spanish Storytime, Toddler time for ages 1-3 to play and learn together, Baby Nauts storytime for babies ages 3-6 months and their parents/guardians.

We have resources on child development for parents/guardians to learn more about how their children are developing emotionally, physically and mentally.

We also offer parents a chance to informally meet other parents, network and make new friends, to ask librarians for reading suggestions or ideas on motivating children to read. The library offers a place for parents/guardians to spend quality time with their children and focus on the world of books.

A few favorites that stand out are the very popular stuffed animal sleepover in August, which offers kids a chance to bring in a favorite stuffed animal who will spend the night at the library with other kids’ stuffed animals and have overnight antics that staff will photograph and post on the library’s Facebook page.

Other popular programs are the Tom Knight Puppet Show, teen Anime Club, Lego Club, Reading Buddies, Summer Reading, and the Library Makerspace every Saturday where families can sew, craft, paint and more together.

WSM: So much going on! What is the library’s biggest challenge?

MH: The biggest challenge is to keep relevant and appealing to current users and new users, to learn what people want from the library, and find a way to offer it, and to advertise what we have so people will be motivated to visit the library.

Additionally, for people who don’t have time to visit in person, we want them to explore the “virtual library” online since there are many resources available without setting foot in the building.

We want the library’s holdings and offerings to be vital to people’s lives so that visiting the library is a “must-do” activity, especially for families with children.

Finding avenues to publicize the great things we offer is a challenge since many people no longer read the newspaper to see news releases. We have Facebook and Twitter pages where we advertise our services and want interested people to like our pages so they will get news about our events.

We want people to make visiting the library a habit, a healthy form of mental gymnastics — much like visiting a gym for physical fitness. We want people to be motivated to come in, find something that compels them to return, and keep returning.

WSM: What is something people would find surprising about the library?

MH: We lend mobile hotspots! Also, we can buy any book someone wants to read that isn’t in the library through the Zip Book program, which is funded by a California State Library grant. Just ask a staff member about it. It’s free, and the book is delivered to the person’s home. After finishing the books, the person just donates it back to the library.

We have changing art exhibits, including photography, student art and art from local artists in several parts of the library.

Another surprising new service we offer is 3D design and printing at the main library and, in the next few months, at all of our locations. Where else in town can you see a 3D printer at work and learn to use it? One person might want to make tools, statues or figurines, sundials, or jewelry beads.

We also have sewing machines at the main library. Whatever you can dream up, you can make.

WSM: How do you see the library changing lives?

MH: We offer after-school homework help to elementary-aged children and have had many kids tell us how their grades and reading or math ability have improved as a result of getting some individual help from a library tutor. We have also had parents tell us how glad they are the library has homework help available since they are not able to help their kids.

Some kids have gone from being a grade behind in reading to being a grade ahead as a result of getting individual help at the library’s program. The homework help and resulting better school performance has contributed to higher student self esteem and academic achievement.

WSM: How do your partners contribute to the library?

MH: Our library is fortunate to have many individual donors, grantors and partners who contribute funding to the library. Partners such as Allan Hancock College and local Altrusa clubs support special programs and services with funding, such as the Central Coast Collaborative Makerspace, or our new seed lending libraries.

Last year, the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe and Los Alamos Friends of the Library groups, along with the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation, which serves all libraries in the system, including Cuyama, funded more than $100,000 in materials, supplies, performers and extras that the library budget does not cover.

Other partners, such as Central Coast Literacy Council, reside in the library building and match tutors with adults wishing to learn to read English. They provide free vital literacy services that improve lives and empower people who accomplish the goal of learning to read.

WSM: What does the Santa Maria Public Library need most from the community?

MH: The library needs community support in the form of advocacy. Library budgets are always at risk, and any reductions amount to fewer hours or services to the public. Without adequate funding, libraries are in danger of reducing open hours or simply being open without any programs for children.

With competition for limited resources, the library needs the community’s support in advocating for adequate funding so the library can continue to thrive and provide vital services, especially those for youth and families at risk.

The current Santa Barbara County per capita funding for branch libraries operated by the Santa Maria Library is $7.80, which is well below the state average per capita of approximately $45. Imagine how much value the library provides for that $7.80 — even if you check out only one book instead of purchasing it.

The City of Santa Maria adds another $16.10 per capita making Santa Maria Library’s funding about $24 per capita, still well below the state average.

WSM: What returns can the community expect to see from their investment in the library?

MH: An investment in the library is an investment in human capital. Long term, when a child learns to use the library, read, love learning and pursuing knowledge, that same child has a better chance at doing well in school, having a positive self-image, making good life choices, and associating with others who value the same.

Higher literacy rates and a skilled workforce will uplift the local community over time, and lead to a higher quality of life for all living in our areas served. Having a well-funded, vibrant library with a plentiful supply of programs, equipment and materials is a sign that a community values those principals that the library symbolizes, such as lifelong learning, education, the pursuit of happiness, quiet contemplation, connectivity and the democratic ideals.

WSM: Thank you for your commitment to supporting children and families in Santa Barbara County.

MH: The library is such an inspiring place to work because it is a very family- and child-friendly organization that has the power to change lives.

As a child, my parents provided me with many books and magazines that opened up the world to me. We didn’t travel much outside the city of Long Beach, but having those resources was very meaningful and helpful for me in figuring out the secret to getting along and being happy. The local librarian was my confidante and mentor who played a huge role in helping me become the person I am today.

Knowing that there are many children in our community who come from families without the means to buy books, computers, the Internet, much less have enough food on the table, makes me want to reach out to let them know the library is available and free for them.

All children and families deserve a chance to grow and thrive by having access to a free, rich resource like the library.

— Wendy Sims-Moten is executive director of First 5 Santa Barbara County. Click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.