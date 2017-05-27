As our excitement for the end of the school year begins to grow, so does Noozhawk’s Camp Guide! Our next installment is a Q&A with Chantel Cappuccilli, co-director of the Westmont College Summer Camps, to find out what exciting activities she has planned for the summer.

Westmont College

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp and what is its mission?

Answer: Our summer camp is called Westmont College Summer Camps, and our mission is to offer a variety of sport-specific camps that ensure a safe and fun environment. Our athletic facilities are immaculate, and bring to life the vibrancy of youth sport, held on our beautiful campus that sits in the foothills of Santa Barbara.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camps.

A: Activities that we offer are archery, badminton, girls cheer and dance, girls soccer, coed soccer, sports skills, track and field, tennis and volleyball. Our full day camps offer baseball and basketball.

Q: What is the age range for children to take part in your camps?

A: We offer a variety of week-long camps for campers ages 5 through 13.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camps?

A: Our goal is to provide a wholesome camp experience that helps children grow and develop their skills, as well as introduce them to a sport if they are just beginning.

Q: When were your camps started and what was the inspiration for creating it?

A: Westmont Summer Camps started more than 25 years ago with the intention to expose the greater Santa Barbara area to the Westmont community in order to give youth a taste of our athletic experience.

Q: What can parents expect their kids to gain from participating in your camps?

A: Parents can expect an intentional summer camp experience. Both coaches and staff alike serve as role models on and off the fields and courts of play. While children grow in their abilities, they can also come away from camp with a joy for playing the sport as well.

Q: What is the best part about your camps?

A: Our camps foster an environment that allows children to play freely with fun and exciting features that each camp generates, all while growing their abilities.

Q: Describe what makes your camp unique and worthwhile.

A: The Westmont experience is unique in itself. We have coaches who have been running our Summer Camp programs since the beginning. They love the opportunity to work with kids in the community, which says a lot about how it’s affected them as well.

Q: Describe a favorite activity for children in your camps.

A: It may sound funny, but “popsicle break” is always a campers favorite. Campers will receive popsicles from our staff each day, which is a fun treat on a hot summer day.

Q: In what ways is your camp educational?

A: It is informative to the skills needed and necessary to compete or play the sport they are choosing to participate in.

Q: What else should parents know when deciding whether to send their kids to your camps?

A: Westmont College Summer Camps is an experience that every child should have. At this point, we now have adult former campers coming back and saying what a positive influence our camps were for their athletic youth experience. We hope your child has the same takeaways!

Click here to sign up, or to learn more about Westmont College Summer Camps.