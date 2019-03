Parent Nooz

Browse by Organization ▼ Artstudio 4 Kids Boxtales Theatre Company Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club Cliff Drive Care Center Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Laguna Blanca School Montecito Family YMCA Montecito School of Ballet one. Soccer Schools Paddle Sports Center Page Youth Center Santa Barbara Dance Arts Santa Barbara Education Foundation Santa Barbara Family YMCA Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Santa Barbara YMCA Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation Santa Barbara Zoo South Coast Writing Project The First Tee Central Coast UCSB Recreation US Sports Camps

High-quality after-school program for children in grades 1 through 8 focuses on how to excel at basketball, with an emphasis on fun