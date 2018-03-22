Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:40 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Photo of the Day

Thor Gets Cozy Indoors on a Rainy Day

Thor gets cozy indoors on a rainy day.

Sent by: Kitti Sisley | March 24, 2011 | 4:12 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Annie Takes a Break After a Hike on the San Ysidro Trail

Annie takes a break after hiking to the bench on the San Ysidro Trail.

Sent by: Beth Green | January 18, 2011 | 1:09 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Abby at the Beach

Abby at the beach.

Sent by: Lili De Voto, age 13 | January 13, 2011 | 11:58 a.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Ziggy, the Montecito Sports Mascot

Ziggy, the tri-color Welsh Pembroke corgi mascot for Montecito Sports.

Sent by: Steve Ruggles | January 4, 2011 | 2:18 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Bella the Ladybug

Bella the ladybug.

Sent by: Trevor Gulje | November 5, 2010 | 7:27 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Murphy Is Happy to Be Cool

Murphy, a 12-year-old Irish setter, is happy to be cool. Photo taken with a Canon PowerShot.

Sent by: Gayle and Marty Golden | November 2, 2010 | 12:15 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Rosetta the Tarantula at Goleta’s Evergreen Learning Center

Rosetta the tarantula lives at the Evergreen Learning Center in Goleta.

Sent by: Gerry Gomez / www.gerrygomezphotography.com | October 8, 2010 | 3:54 p.m.

