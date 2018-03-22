-
Sports
Randy Weiss: Media Luncheons Showcase Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableIn SBART’s 50th anniversary season, an inside look at an enduring and endearing local sports tradition
-
Sports
Randy Weiss: Manny Murillo Maneuvers Life’s Full Court PressWhittier Fire may have stolen nearly everything, but local youth coach and ‘Club Kid’ is more determined than ever to give back
-
Sports
Randy Weiss: Friend’s New Life Perspective Nets Global Dividends for Elizabeth WinterhalterBank of the West mortgage officer subs in on company tennis team and finds herself playing on world stage during Italian Open
-
Randy Weiss: Strong Friendships Start Early (Almost) Every DayWorkout crew finds challenge, camaraderie and a treasure trove of lasting memories in three enterprise
-
Randy Weiss: Community Mentor Meredith Scott Teaches Lessons of a LifetimeLongtime champion of youth and families draws strength from within — and an army of friends — for next stage of her life
-
Randy Weiss: Autism Awareness Month Evokes Memories of ‘Bakersfield Buddies’ Friendship
-
Randy Weiss: The Truth About Kidney Transplants Is the Gift of LifeApril is 'donate life' month. As an insider with a story to tell, may I ask you to consider it?
-
Randy Weiss: Tom Rogers RememberedOn a somber anniversary of a death, a friend and neighbor's joy of life still shines bright
-
Randy Weiss: The Greatest Gift — A True Tale of Friendship at Thanksgiving
-
Randy Weiss: Father’s Day, and Putting Your Stamp on LifeDads and other paternal figures play an outsized role in who we become, but the journey doesn't stop with them
