The Santa Barbara Challenge: A Noozhawk Special Project Complete index of articles and resources

How Will You Help Santa Barbara Solve Its Budget Challenges? Make sure your voice is heard through Noozhawk's comprehensive public-engagement survey

The Santa Barbara Challenge: Here’s How It Works Follow these simple steps and join our conversation about Santa Barbara's budget

UserVoice.com to Give Noozhawk Readers the Platform to Speak Up on Santa Barbara’s Budget Online social-media forum engages civic-minded users at their convenience

Common Sense California Takes Public Engagement to a New Level with Noozhawk Project Using high-tech tools, Pepperdine University affiliate teaches cities and counties new ways to engage more effectively

Santa Cruz Turns to Social Media to Create Blueprint for Solving Budget Crisis Pressed for time, city engages community online for debate about spending priorities, restructuring

Finance Officials from Other Communities Weigh In with Suggestions for Santa Barbara Ventura and San Luis Obispo County say political leadership is living 'within your means'

Santa Barbara’s Nonprofit Sector Steps In as Government Steps Away Debate emerges over responsibility, proper balance between private and public sectors

Pension Pressure May Lead to Changes, But Santa Barbara Officials Doubt They’re Imminent Increased cost of city benefits and looming escalation in 2014 lead to talk of tiered retirement, greater employee responsibility

In the Future, Santa Barbara’s Mortgage Help for Employees Likely a Thing of the Past Workforce housing loan program a casualty of controversy, steep decline in General Fund reserves

City of Santa Barbara’s Salaries, Benefits Up $24 Million Since 2001 2012 municipal workforce expected to drop to 1,015 jobs, lowest level in 12 years

Regulations, Restrictions Reduce Wiggle Room in Crafting Santa Barbara’s Budget Numbers game more like a chess match when trying to reallocate funds and balance books

Officials Point to Paseo Nuevo as Shining Example of Santa Barbara Redevelopment Agency’s Value While advocates tout projects' net benefit to communities, Brown targets tax revenue to help balance state budget

Santa Barbara’s General Fund Draws Harshest Glare of Scrutiny, Speculation General Fund's specifics are hotly debated, especially in hard times

Safety, Liquidity and Yield Remain Santa Barbara’s Investment Priorities Federal agency securities account for $102 million of the $230 million the city has invested

Complexities of Santa Barbara’s Budget Process Keep Numbers on the Move As estimates collide with actuals, staff continuously adjusts — right up to deadline for approval

Facing Increasing Budget Pressure, Jim Armstrong Is Right at Home in the Center of It All City administrator shepherds Santa Barbara's spending plans through fiscal challenges, political realities

Amid Stormy Budget Seas, Mayor Helene Schneider Battles Ripple Effects, Too Unforeseen consequences of state, county decisions are sometimes as challenging as Santa Barbara's expected shortcomings

Police Protection Remains a Priority But Even SBPD Not Immune to Cuts Chief Cam Sanchez says public still expects officers to respond when they call for help