The Santa Barbara Challenge: A Noozhawk Special ProjectComplete index of articles and resources
How Will You Help Santa Barbara Solve Its Budget Challenges?Make sure your voice is heard through Noozhawk's comprehensive public-engagement survey
The Santa Barbara Challenge: Here’s How It WorksFollow these simple steps and join our conversation about Santa Barbara's budget
UserVoice.com to Give Noozhawk Readers the Platform to Speak Up on Santa Barbara’s BudgetOnline social-media forum engages civic-minded users at their convenience
Common Sense California Takes Public Engagement to a New Level with Noozhawk ProjectUsing high-tech tools, Pepperdine University affiliate teaches cities and counties new ways to engage more effectively
Santa Cruz Turns to Social Media to Create Blueprint for Solving Budget CrisisPressed for time, city engages community online for debate about spending priorities, restructuring
Finance Officials from Other Communities Weigh In with Suggestions for Santa BarbaraVentura and San Luis Obispo County say political leadership is living 'within your means'
Santa Barbara’s Nonprofit Sector Steps In as Government Steps AwayDebate emerges over responsibility, proper balance between private and public sectors
Pension Pressure May Lead to Changes, But Santa Barbara Officials Doubt They’re ImminentIncreased cost of city benefits and looming escalation in 2014 lead to talk of tiered retirement, greater employee responsibility
In the Future, Santa Barbara’s Mortgage Help for Employees Likely a Thing of the PastWorkforce housing loan program a casualty of controversy, steep decline in General Fund reserves
City of Santa Barbara’s Salaries, Benefits Up $24 Million Since 20012012 municipal workforce expected to drop to 1,015 jobs, lowest level in 12 years
Regulations, Restrictions Reduce Wiggle Room in Crafting Santa Barbara’s BudgetNumbers game more like a chess match when trying to reallocate funds and balance books
Officials Point to Paseo Nuevo as Shining Example of Santa Barbara Redevelopment Agency’s ValueWhile advocates tout projects' net benefit to communities, Brown targets tax revenue to help balance state budget
Santa Barbara’s General Fund Draws Harshest Glare of Scrutiny, SpeculationGeneral Fund's specifics are hotly debated, especially in hard times
Safety, Liquidity and Yield Remain Santa Barbara’s Investment PrioritiesFederal agency securities account for $102 million of the $230 million the city has invested
Complexities of Santa Barbara’s Budget Process Keep Numbers on the MoveAs estimates collide with actuals, staff continuously adjusts — right up to deadline for approval
Facing Increasing Budget Pressure, Jim Armstrong Is Right at Home in the Center of It AllCity administrator shepherds Santa Barbara's spending plans through fiscal challenges, political realities
Amid Stormy Budget Seas, Mayor Helene Schneider Battles Ripple Effects, TooUnforeseen consequences of state, county decisions are sometimes as challenging as Santa Barbara's expected shortcomings
Police Protection Remains a Priority But Even SBPD Not Immune to CutsChief Cam Sanchez says public still expects officers to respond when they call for help
Santa Barbara Challenge: Adopted Santa Barbara Operating and Capital Budgets, 2000-2011Recommended 2011 budget totaled $247 million with $27 million capital budget
