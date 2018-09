Noozhawk Specialty Ads and Ad Enhancements

Specialty Ads

Contact Kim Clark, VP Business Development for pricing, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Billboard Ad – 970 x 250

Placed at the top of the page ROS

Slide In – 300 x 600

Scroll down the page to trigger this ad.

Sneaker – 970 x 90

Shown at the bottom of the page.

Ad Enhancements

Any of the following enhancements can be added to BB1 – BB6 ROS for an additional $50/week

Flipper

Split Reveal