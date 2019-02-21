{embed="layouts/" archive_pagination="12" section_channel="articles" subsection="" primary_section="580" section_url="victoria_juarez" section_name="Victoria Juarez" section_categories="580" exclude="" masonry_ad_position="5" inset="ROS_In-Story_BigBox" inset_ad_broadstreet="67458" section_extras_masonry="" }
- 1. Laguna Blanca Defeats Cate in Four Sets - February 21, 2019 | 11:33 p.m.
- 2. UCSB Blows Open Close Game Against Hawaii, 79-61 - February 21, 2019 | 11:24 p.m.
- 3. Man Sentenced for Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend, Leading to 3-State Hunt in 2017 - February 21, 2019 | 10:05 p.m.
- 4. BizHawk: Institution Ale Opens on State Street in Santa Barbara - February 21, 2019 | 9:32 p.m.
- 5. Santa Barbara Volleyball Makes Quick Work of Oxnard - February 21, 2019 | 9:28 p.m.
