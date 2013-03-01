Carpinteria Community Church Responds to Allegations Against Youth Pastor

[Click here for Noozhawk’s news story.]

Allegations have been made regarding youth director Louis Bristol on staff at Carpinteria Community Church, and the Sheriff’s Department and authorities are investigating this matter further.

In keeping with the church’s policies of providing safety for the congregation and protection for church employees in such times, these allegations were immediately reported to authorities.

Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this situation. We will be keeping them in prayer and invite the community to do so as well throughout this process.

Due to the nature of these allegations and respect for the privacy of minors involved, there will be no further statements made by the church at this time. The church is completely cooperating with authorities.

— The Rev. Jarrett Johnson is a pastor at Carpinteria Community Church.