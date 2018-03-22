Contact Us
William M. Macfadyen, founder, publisher and partner. Reach Bill at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or on Twitter: @Noozhawk
Tom Bolton, executive editor and partner. Reach Tom at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or on Twitter: @tombol, or call him at 805.456.7267
Kim Clark, vice president of business development and partner. Reach Kim at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call her at 805.456.7198
Marcia Heller, associate editor. Reach Marcia at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Brooke Holland, reporter. Reach Brooke at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Melinda Johnson, special projects editor. Reach Melinda at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Will Macfadyen, development and special projects manager. Reach Will at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Giana Magnoli, managing editor. Reach Giana at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or on Twitter: @magnoli
Mike McGee, video content producer. Reach Mike at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or on Twitter: @McGeebari
Joshua Molina, reporter. Reach Joshua at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Michelle Nelson, associate editor. Reach Michelle at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Barry Punzal, sports editor. Reach Barry at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Janene Scully, North County editor. Reach Janene at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Emmalia Sutherland, executive assistant / marketing. Reach Emmalia at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call her at 805.456.7197
Rochelle Rose, iSociety columnist and contributing writer. Reach Rochelle at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Melissa Walker, iSociety columnist and contributing writer. Reach Melissa at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or on Twitter: @NoozhawkSociety
Tips, stories, articles, news releases, obituaries and photos can be e-mailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Sports news should be mailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Click here for a do-it-yourself calendar. Calendar inquiries should be e-mailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Noozhawk’s mailing address is P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara, Calif. 93102, but we prefer that we be contacted by email. Noozhawk World Headquarters can be found at 1221 Chapala St., Suite 200, Santa Barbara 93101.
- 1. Authorities Looking For Man Posting Fake Flyers, Trying to Illegally Gain Access… - March 22, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.
- 2. Santa Barbara County Considering Caps for Cannabis Cultivation - March 22, 2018 | 6:26 p.m.
- 3. Susan Estrich: And Now There Are 3 - March 22, 2018 | 6:17 p.m.
- 4. Captain’s Log: Scrub Jays Are Tough Birds - March 22, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.
- 5. Review: Composer Gary Malkin Shares the Power of Music to Heal at VNHC ‘PHorum’ - March 22, 2018 | 2:41 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >