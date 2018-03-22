Meet the Team

William M. Macfadyen, founder, publisher and partner

Bill Macfadyen is the founder and publisher of Noozhawk.com, Santa Barbara’s freshest news and information source — and its only 24/7 professional news site. Commanding a staff of seven full-time professional journalists, two full-time sales representatives and an army of community contributors, he’s on a quest to figure out how to make online local news viable and sustainable.

He was the co-founder and editor and publisher of the South Coast Beacon, a weekly community newspaper that made its debut in 2002, won the California Newspaper Publishers Association General Excellence Award the following year and went bust in 2005. Not having the sense to get a real job, he turned his attention to the Internet, where the overhead is lower and the optimism knows no boundaries.

Bill moonlights as a board member of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Barbara Club, Santa Barbara Partners in Education and the Westmont College Foundation. He’s also a member of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse’s Fighting Back Steering Committee.

He has served as senior warden at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, where he completed two separate terms as a Vestry member, and is a past board member of All Saints Parish School. He’s also a past member of the statewide organizing committee of Common Sense California, which is now part of the Davenport Institute for Public Engagement and Civic Leadership at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy.

In 2008, Bill was named Entrepreneur of the Year by both the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association. In 2012, he received the national Journalism Education Association’s Friend of Scholastic Journalism Award in recognition of Noozhawk’s work with The Charger Account, the student news website at Dos Pueblos High School. He and Noozhawk are founding members of the Local Independent Online News Publishers Assocation (LION).

He was a California Endowment Health Journalism Fellow (Class of 2011) at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism, and was the architect of Prescription for Abuse, a six-month Noozhawk team project exploring the misuse and abuse of prescription medications in Santa Barbara County.

Bill and his wife, Missy, live in Montecito with their beloved Alaskan malamute, Riley. They have three grown children, all of whom have worked for Noozhawk.

Reach Bill at and follow him on Twitter: @Noozhawk and Instagram: @bill.macfadyen

Tom Bolton, executive editor and partner

Award-winning journalist Tom Bolton joined Noozhawk as executive editor in 2012 after more than 20 years of guiding newsroom operations for newspapers at each end of Santa Barbara County.

From 2003 to early 2012, he served as vice president of news for Lee Central Coast Newspapers, leading the Santa Maria Times and supervising the Lompoc Record, the Santa Ynez Valley News and other local Lee publications.

He previously served as publisher and editor of the weekly South Coast Beacon, which he helped establish, and as executive editor and managing editor of the Santa Barbara News-Press, where he spent much of his career prior to its sale by The New York Times. He also has worked for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo County and as a private consultant.

Tom has a reputation throughout the region as a tough but fair editor, whose staffs consistently generate top-notch news coverage — in print and online. He has guided scores of investigative and in-depth projects on topics as varied as homelessness, wildfires, affordable housing, youth violence, earthquake risks, and the future of agriculture. Many of these projects have won awards at the state and national level.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from UC Santa Barbara, where he was editor in chief of The Daily Nexus student newspaper. He is a past board member of the California Society of Newspaper Editors, and also has been affiliated with the American Society of Newspaper Editors, the California Chicano News Media Association and other national media organizations.

Tom and his wife, Joan, live in Goleta, and have two grown children.

Reach Tom at , follow him on Twitter: @tombol or call him at 805.456.7267

Kim Clark, vice president of business development and partner

Kim Clark is a proven sales and marketing leader with the ability to cultivate and build strong business relationships. She possesses more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the Santa Barbara community, and received her bachelor’s degree in English Literature from UC Santa Barbara.

Before joining Noozhawk in 2012, she was division director for Office Team, a subsidiary of Robert Half International, and led her staff to be the top-producing team in the region. She previously was sales and marketing director at the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, and spent 14 years at the Santa Barbara News-Press, developing the company’s New Media Department in the 1990s and serving as online sales manager before leaving in the mid-2000s.

Kim previously served as board president of the National Association of Women Business Owners and is a board member of Downtown Santa Barbara.

She and her husband, Woodie, a captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve and a pilot for FedEx, live in Santa Barbara with their twin daughters, Brooke and Sierra.

Reach Kim at or call her at 805.456.7198

Giana Magnoli, managing editor

Giana Magnoli came to Noozhawk right after graduating from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a journalism degree. After working at the Mustang Daily for three years and interning at the Pacific Coast Business Times, she decided to jump aboard the enterprising online news train and moved down to Santa Barbara. She started out as a general assignment reporter, was named news editor in 2014 and, a year later, was promoted to managing editor. In 2013, she was selected as a California Endowment Health Journalism Fellow at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism.

Reach Giana at and follow her on Twitter: @magnoli

Janene Scully, North County editor

Janene Scully joined the Noozhawk team in 2014 after working for the Santa Maria Times and its affiliated newspapers in northern Santa Barbara County for 23 years. Most recently she served as associate editor of the Times and managing editor of the Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News. An award-winning journalist, she grew up in San Luis Obispo County and earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from Fresno State University.

Reach Janene at and follow her on Twitter: @JaneneScully

Barry Punzal, sports editor

Barry Punzal brings more than 30 years of experience in local sports journalism to Noozhawk.

Before joinng Noozhawk in 2016, he worked for five years at Presidio Sports, an online-only sports site that ceased publication at the end of 2015. While there, he covered the athletic teams at the area’s eight high schools and three colleges, as well as the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table and the Semana Nautica summer sports festival.

Barry previously worked at the Santa Barbara News-Press, where he had several duties. He started as a copy editor and page designer in 1984, and later became the college soccer writer, covering the rise of UCSB men’s soccer. Barry held the position of assistant sports editor and became the sports editor in 2006.

Barry and his wife, Sheila Finn, live in Goleta, and he has two adult children, Kami and Geoffrey.

Reach Barry at

Brooke Holland, staff writer

Brooke Holland joined Noozhawk in 2016 as a general-assignment reporter. She graduated from Cal State Northridge with a degree in journalism, and also attended Santa Barbara City College, where she worked for the student publication, The Channels.

Reach Brooke at

Joshua Molina, staff writer

Joshua Molina is an award-winning journalist who covered City Hall for the San Jose Mercury News. Since 2009, he has also taught journalism at Santa Barbara City College. Molina grew up in Goleta, where he lives with his wife, Dina Richardson, and two children, Jacob and Megan. In his spare time he serves on the board of Dos Pueblos Little League.

Reach Joshua at and follow him on Twitter: @JECMolina

Kimberley Collins, online media consultant

Kimberley Collins recently joined Noozhawk as the Online Media Consultant. With a varied background in media, design, marketing and advertising Kimberley will be working with our local Santa Barbara community as well as with advertising agencies throughout the U.S. creating and implementing successful Noozhawk advertising and marketing campaigns. She is a longtime Santa Barbara resident, and a UCSB alumna. When not working, you can find Kimberley at the beach with her two Labradors or enjoying time outside on one of Santa Barbara’s beautiful hiking trails.

Reach Kimberley at

Emmalia Sutherland, executive assistant / marketing

Emmalia Sutherland recently joined Noozhawk as a marketing assistant after two years in the public relations/media relations field. She has worked with clients in a variety of sectors, including finance, retail, health care, real estate and education, but she’s new to news media. Born and raised in Hawaii, Emmalia is a 2014 graduate of UC Santa Barbara, and enjoys spending her free time hiking in the Santa Ynez Mountains and enjoying Santa Barbara’s gorgeous beaches.

Reach Emmalia at

Michelle Nelson, associate editor

Reach Michelle at

Marcia Heller, associate editor

Reach Marcia at

Melinda Johnson, special projects editor

Reach Melinda at

Rochelle Rose, contributing writer

Rochelle Rose was a columnist for the Goleta Valley Voice and the Santa Barbara News-Press, covering nonprofit organizations, society events and Goleta news for 10 years. A UC Santa Barbara graduate, she has worked and volunteered for many community groups in the areas of affordable housing, health care, youth development, women in business, music and dance. Rochelle likes to go to the gym, movies and museums, and tries to keep up with her teenage children on Facebook.

Reach Rochelle at

Melissa Walker, iSociety columnist

Melissa Walker is Noozhawk’s iSociety columnist, a contributing writer and a photographer, and her favorite assignments are nonprofit events and covering local people in the community. Originally from Lake Tahoe, she worked for The Presidio Trust in San Francisco, where she helped create the first sustainable national park while developing a passion for writing with articles for The Presidio Post. She is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara, did an internship at KEYT and created a public-service announcement for the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara Channels. She now calls the American Riviera home and likes to run, surf, snow ski, write short stories and spend time with her cat, Java, and husband, Ron. In 2012, Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal appointed her to the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women.

Reach Melissa at and follow her on Twitter: @NoozhawkSociety

Ray Ford, outdoors writer

Ray Ford joined Noozhawk as an outdoors writer in late 2016. He has been hiking, backpacking and bike riding the Santa Barbara area since the 1970s when Dick Smith’s photography and reporting lured him to taking his first trip into the backcountry. Ray is well-known for his guidebooks and maps of our area, including Trails of the San Rafael Wilderness, Santa Barbara Day Hikes and Santa Barbara Mountain Biking. In 1990 Ray’s classic, Santa Barbara Wildfires, profiled nine of Santa Barbara’s major fires from the Refugio Fire in 1955 to the Painted Cave Fire in 1990, led him to focus on the underlying issues relating wildfires in our area and coverage of them. Since the Zaca Fire in 2007, Ray has provided in depth reporting from the field on every local wildfire, including most recently the Sherpa and Rey Fires.

Reach Ray at

Dan McCaslin, outdoors writer

Dan McCaslin became part of the Noozhawk flock in 2015. He has been hiking and backpacking into Santa Barbara’s rugged backcountry over five decades, often taking his young son or leading seventh-grade student groups from the local school where he taught history from 1980 to 2016. A UCSB graduate with multiple degrees in history and a published scholarly book, "Stone Anchors in Antiquity," Dan began going “outside” into our federal wilderness zones after a first trip to Little Pine Mountain in 1971. He also serves as a USFS Archaeological Site Monitor in the PIP program for the Santa Barbara, Ojai, and Santa Lucia Ranger Districts.

Reach Dan at

Jeff Moehlis, contributing writer

Jeff Moehlis is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara, and a self-proclaimed music fanatic who started writing concert reviews and previews for Noozhawk in the summer of 2008. He enjoys most genres of music, but his favorites are psychedelic rock, progressive rock, Krautrock and Old School punk rock. His Web site, music-illuminati.com, covers music in the Santa Barbara area and beyond, and includes extensive interviews with musicians and recommendations for upcoming local concerts.

Reach Jeff at

Zack Warburg, contributing photographer

Zack Warburg began shooting photographs for Noozhawk in 2013. A native of Virginia, he is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara with a degree in computer engineering. When he is not shooting photos, he works as a software developer.

Reach Zack at [email protected] and follow him on Instagram: @zwarburg

Mike McGee, video content producer

Mike McGee comes to Noozhawk with more than 25 years of experience in the television and theme park industries. Since 1992, he has held many roles within Walt Disney Co., most recently as an entertainment manager for Walt Disney Entertainment in Orlando, Fla. Prior to Disney, he worked in television production for Viacom in Hollywood.

Mike has lived the past 12 years in Florida and recently returned to his native Santa Barbara to produce video content for Noozhawk. In his spare time, he travels around the world singing with his award-winning barbershop quartet, Main Street.

Reach Mike at , follow him on Twitter: @McGeebari and Instagram: @metbari

Leslie Casanova, graphic designer

Reach Leslie at

Aimee Avery, graphic designer

Reach Aimee at

Will Macfadyen, development and special projects manager

Reach Will at