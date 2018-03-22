What We Do

newshawk n. [Slang] a newspaper reporter

What’s a Noozhawk? We’re glad you asked.

So many of today’s news organizations are constrained by tradition and unable to take full advantage of rapidly evolving technologies. Or they’re just out of touch with the community they claim to serve. You, the reader, are left to fend for yourself, knowing the information you need is out there — somewhere — but not knowing exactly where to look. The choices at hand are frustrating. You settle into a routine that is unsatisfying at best. We understand; we’ve been there, too.

That’s why we’ve created Noozhawk, delivering the freshest news in Santa Barbara. Our experienced, professional journalists are delivering essential local news and community information for Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland and the rest of Santa Barbara County’s South Coast. We’re writing about the community you recognize, and it’s at your fingertips 24/7, in a simple and organized all-electronic format.

And if you can’t make it to us, we’ll come to you — with our free daily A.M. Report that we deliver to your inbox each day at 4:15 a.m. Your neighbors will never have to see you in your robe again. In case you’re a really late riser, we also have a free P.M. Report delivered weekdays at 4:15 p.m.

We’re also inviting you to contribute your own news, announcements, photos, videos and more, enabling Noozhawk to provide a depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched locally. Together, we’re developing a one-stop, go-to source for complete community news and information.

We’ve adopted as our platform one written by the late T.M. Storke, the legendary Santa Barbaran and Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper publisher. It contains seven core principles:

1. Keep the news clean and fair.

2. Play no favorites, and never mix business and editorial policy.

3. Do not let the news columns reflect editorial comment.

4. Publish the news that is public property without fear or favor of friend or foe.

5. Accept no charity and ask no favors.

6. Give “value received” for every dollar taken in.

7. Make the publication profitable if possible, but above profit keep it clean, fearless and fair.

So, what’s our agenda? We don’t have one. We promise you accessibility, credibility and reliability while delivering you fair and comprehensive reporting on the community we respect and appreciate as much as you do.

We’re Noozhawk. We’ve got news for you!

Noozhawk is a news and information Web site owned and operated by Malamute Ventures LLC, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara, Calif. 93102. While Noozhawk is mostly a virtual operation, we’re headquartered at 1221 Chapala St., Suite 200, Santa Barbara, Calif. 93101.

Noozhawk is proud to be a founding member of the Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers Association.