BizHawk: Middle Four Floors of Granada Theatre Tower Sold to Local Investor

Cajun Kitchen and Los Arroyos are coming to Calle Real in Goleta, and Terraza Café rebrands as Patio Café

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 23, 2017 | 8:45 p.m.

Fire Engulfs Garbage Truck on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Damage was contained to the MarBorg vehicle, and no injuries were reported

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 24, 2017 | 9:22 a.m.

Lompoc Council Supports Allowing Food Sales In Wine Ghetto

Planning Commission told to create special temporary food-use permit for vendors

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | March 23, 2017 | 8:33 p.m.

Orcutt Schools Superintendent Gives ‘State of District’ Talk

Deborah Blow highlights new programs as well as fiscal challenges facing the district

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | March 23, 2017 | 8:49 p.m.

Viva Laguna! Family, Friends of Laguna Blanca School Gather for Spring Benefit

Bacara Ballroom transforms into an elegant Spanish setting for the Feria de Sevilla-themed celebration

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 23, 2017 | 2:29 p.m.

Authorities Track Down Dog Owner in Santa Barbara Rose Garden Mauling

Enzo, a 6-1/2 pound mixed-breed dog, was severely injured but is recovering; Animal Services took custody of Lompoc dog that attacked

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | March 22, 2017 | 9:26 p.m.

Santa Barbara City Council Creates Task Force to Explore Tenant Protection Measures

More than 200 people attend Tuesday night's meeting on mandatory leases, just-cause evictions and safety inspections for rental buildings

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 22, 2017 | 10:42 a.m.

 

Man Hit By Car at Goleta Trader Joe’s Sues Driver, Shopping Center

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | March 23, 2017 | 2:15 p.m.

 

Santa Barbara Unified School District Considers Cuts to Close $2.5M Budget Shortfall

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 23, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.

 

Henry Hancock’s Clutch Hitting Carries Santa Barbara Past Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 24, 2017 | 12:17 a.m.

 

Noozhawk’s Printable Emergency Preparedness Resources Guide

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 23, 2017 | 3:45 p.m.

 

Captain’s Log: Boater Recreation Suffers at Cahuma Lake Under Species Management Practices

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 23, 2017 | 3:00 p.m.

 

SBCC, Residents Without Power After Lines Go Down on Loma Alta Drive

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | March 22, 2017 | 2:24 p.m.

 

Trial-Confirmation Hearing Set for Suspect in UCSB Rape Case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | March 22, 2017 | 1:49 p.m.

 

Names of 2 People Killed in Highway 154 Crash Are Released by Coroner

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | updated logo | March 22, 2017 | 5:37 p.m.

 

Woman Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash in Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | March 22, 2017 | 3:39 p.m.

 
 

Michael Barone

Michael Barone: Base’s Rage Ill Serves the Democratic Party

Susan Estrich

Susan Estrich: Dear American Express — Don’t Punish an Honest Man for Your Mistakes

 

Danny Tyree

Danny Tyree: Happy 75th Birthday To Capitol Records!

Ted Rall

Ted Rall: The Splitting Up Of The Democratic Party

 

