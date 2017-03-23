BizHawk: Middle Four Floors of Granada Theatre Tower Sold to Local Investor Cajun Kitchen and Los Arroyos are coming to Calle Real in Goleta, and Terraza Café rebrands as Patio Café By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer |

Fire Engulfs Garbage Truck on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara Damage was contained to the MarBorg vehicle, and no injuries were reported By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer |

Lompoc Council Supports Allowing Food Sales In Wine Ghetto Planning Commission told to create special temporary food-use permit for vendors By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor |

Orcutt Schools Superintendent Gives ‘State of District’ Talk Deborah Blow highlights new programs as well as fiscal challenges facing the district By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor |

Viva Laguna! Family, Friends of Laguna Blanca School Gather for Spring Benefit Bacara Ballroom transforms into an elegant Spanish setting for the Feria de Sevilla-themed celebration By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer |

Authorities Track Down Dog Owner in Santa Barbara Rose Garden Mauling Enzo, a 6-1/2 pound mixed-breed dog, was severely injured but is recovering; Animal Services took custody of Lompoc dog that attacked By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor |