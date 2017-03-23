Man Hit By Car at Goleta Trader Joe’s Sues Driver, Shopping Center
Santa Barbara Unified School District Considers Cuts to Close $2.5M Budget Shortfall
Henry Hancock’s Clutch Hitting Carries Santa Barbara Past Dos Pueblos
Noozhawk’s Printable Emergency Preparedness Resources Guide
Captain’s Log: Boater Recreation Suffers at Cahuma Lake Under Species Management Practices
SBCC, Residents Without Power After Lines Go Down on Loma Alta Drive
Trial-Confirmation Hearing Set for Suspect in UCSB Rape Case
Names of 2 People Killed in Highway 154 Crash Are Released by Coroner
Woman Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash in Lompoc
BizHawk: Foxtail Kitchen & Bar to Bring Mediterranean Cuisine to Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Scene
Save the Whales: Benioff Ocean Initiative at UCSB Announces $1.5 Million Inaugural Project
Photo by: John Frost
Over the Santa Barbara Mission
LOCALS ONLY
Mike McGee / Noozhawk video
- 1. Fire Engulfs Garbage Truck on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara - March 24, 2017 | 9:22 a.m.
- 2. Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Collision Claims First Fatalities of 2017 - March 24, 2017 | 8:30 a.m.
- 3. Area High School Leagues Will Have New Look in 2018 - March 24, 2017 | 12:38 a.m.
- 4. Henry Hancock’s Clutch Hitting Carries Santa Barbara Past Dos Pueblos - March 24, 2017 | 12:17 a.m.
- 5. San Marcos Girls Hot Start Enough in Win Over Thacher - March 23, 2017 | 10:52 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >