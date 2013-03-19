Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

InTouch Health Solidifies Market Leadership Position with TeleStroke System

By Roselie Wright for InTouch Health | March 19, 2013 | 2:25 p.m.

At the 65th annual conference for the American Academy of Neurology, InTouch Health announced Tuesday that more than 60 percent of all U.S. TeleStroke networks are powered by its InTouch® Telemedicine System.

In 2012, 17 new hospital systems chose InTouch Health, bringing the total installed base to 11 percent of all U.S. hospitals representing more than 700 hospital locations. InTouch Health’s TeleStroke customers now include 13 of the top 40 neuroscience centers of excellence as defined by the U.S. News and World Report’s 2012 Best Hospitals for Neurology and Neurosurgery.

New customers represented in Tuesday’s announcement include three prominent health systems, all of whom switched to the InTouch Telemedicine System from their existing solution providers. InTouch Health is seeing this trend continue in 2013 with the just completed conversion of an academic Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Midwest from a competing vendor.  In addition, 2012 marked several other key market leading indicators of InTouch Health’s TeleStroke leadership:

» Long-standing customers such as St. Joseph Mercy Oakland (Michigan Stroke Network) and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center (IDA-ORE Network), all renewed long-term contracts with InTouch Health.

» Many prominent hospitals further expanded their InTouch Health-enabled telemedicine networks, including Duke University Hospital, Mission Health, Rush University Medical Center, Thomas Jefferson University, UT Southwestern Medical Center, WakeMed and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

» InTouch Health is also a comprehensive acute care telemedicine platform provider for many of the nation’s largest Integrated Delivery Networks including HCA, Providence Health & Services, Dignity Health, and PinnacleHealth.

“We are honored to be working with many of the nation’s top hospitals to innovate new healthcare delivery models that save lives by providing timely access to specialist care while lowering costs,” said Yulun Wang, Ph.D., chairman and CEO for InTouch Health. “As TeleStroke continues to be adopted as a standard of care, our customers continue to expand into several more clinical applications where the unmet needs of the patient population are significant. InTouch Health remains poised to lead the rapid adoption for acute care telemedicine.”

TeleStroke networks allow leading neuroscience centers to extend their services to outlying hospitals in a “hub and spoke” arrangement to serve the unmet needs of surrounding communities. TeleStroke networks have been shown to be effective in improving access to specialists and treatment modalities for stroke patients leading to improved outcomes. TeleStroke may also reduce the incidence of long-term disability and improve quality of life for stroke patients while reducing overall health-care costs.

— Roselie Wright is a marketing communications coordinator for InTouch Health.

