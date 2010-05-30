Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Gwendolyn Strong Foundation Awards $135,000 for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research

Gene therapy, motor neuron replacement programs get boost in bid to cure top genetic killer of young children

By Andrea Ellickson, Noozhawk Intern | May 30, 2010 | 1:44 p.m.

The Gwendolyn Strong Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization, has awarded a total of $135,000 to two research programs that aim to find a cure for spinal muscular atrophy, the top genetic killer of young children.

SMA is a terminal genetic disease affecting the voluntary muscles that children need to walk, sit, stand, eat, breathe and even swallow. Ninety percent of children born with SMA die before the age of 2. Currently, there is no treatment or cure for the disease.

“Our daughter is impacted by this disease,” said GSF co-founder Bill Strong. “She’s 2½ years old. We don’t have much hope that we will be able to save her. But, we will continue raising money and spreading awareness regardless if it helps our daughter.”

To drive research toward a cure, GSF awarded $75,000 to FightSMA for its partnership with Dr. Brian Kaspar at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and Ohio State University. The money will allow Kaspar to push his gene therapy program closer to human clinical trials.

GSF also awarded $60,000 to Dr. Hans Keirstead at UC Irvine for his motor neuron replacement program. Results from Keirstead’s research will be relevant to SMA as well as ALS-Lou Gehrig’s disease, chronic spinal cord injury and polio, all of which are characterized by motor neuron loss.

“Both researchers have the distinct possibility of ending this disease within five years,” Strong said. “Dr. Keirstead is in the critical end stage. We have donated over $170,000 in the past year. It’s more of a marathon than a sprint.”

Keirstead said the support has been critical to his progress.

“We are forever grateful to the SMA community for their support in helping us move our discoveries from the bench to the bedside,” Keirstead said. “Together we have pioneered a first for SMA, and for the stem-cell field.”

“When faced with no options, no treatment, no cure for our daughter, you’d be doing the same thing,” Strong said. “She’s fighting for every breath; the least we can do is fight for an end to this brutal disease.”

Click here for more information on the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation or call 805.679.1679.

Noozhawk intern Andrea Ellickson, a UCSB graduate, is a journalism student at SBCC. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 