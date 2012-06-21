Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Secures $1 Million to Renovate Farmworker Property

Construction is set to begin in October on the Chapel Court Apartments in Carpinteria

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | June 21, 2012 | 2:05 p.m.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has announced that the nonprofit organization has secured more than $1 million in funding to renovate Chapel Court Apartments in Carpinteria, a 28-unit farmworker housing project constructed nearly 40 years ago.

A grant of $526,500 has been received from the Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program administered by the Housing and Community Development Division, State of California and a matching grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for $526,500 for a total of $1,053,000.

Construction will begin in October and will be completed in about six months, according to John Kukulka, Peoples’ director of rental property development.

The much-needed renovation was kick-started on June 1-2 with a community fence-painting event in celebration of national NeighborWorks Week, June 2-9. More than 40 volunteers painted thousands of feet of wooden fencing on the property in anticipation of the renovation project.

Phase 1 of the project will include new roofing, upgraded exterior trim, full gutters, new double pane windows, new front and rear doors, new exterior utility doors, new fire rated party walls in attic space between apartments, fire sprinkler system for each apartment, and new exterior lights.

Peoples’ will also install new hot water heaters, appliances, kitchens and renovated bathrooms in Phase 2. All interior and exterior surfaces will be painted.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has developed 1,150 self-help home ownership residences and more than 1,350 affordable rental units in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. For 41 years, the nonprofit organization has not only developed affordable housing in more than 30 cities and communities but has also provided community facilities, supportive housing programs, financial education and youth after-school education — programs that foster greater self-sufficiency for low-income households, seniors, the formerly homeless and special-needs households.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 