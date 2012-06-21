Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Secures $1 Million to Renovate Farmworker Property

Construction is set to begin in October on the Chapel Court Apartments in Carpinteria

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has announced that the nonprofit organization has secured more than $1 million in funding to renovate Chapel Court Apartments in Carpinteria, a 28-unit farmworker housing project constructed nearly 40 years ago.

A grant of $526,500 has been received from the Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program administered by the Housing and Community Development Division, State of California and a matching grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for $526,500 for a total of $1,053,000.

Construction will begin in October and will be completed in about six months, according to John Kukulka, Peoples’ director of rental property development.

The much-needed renovation was kick-started on June 1-2 with a community fence-painting event in celebration of national NeighborWorks Week, June 2-9. More than 40 volunteers painted thousands of feet of wooden fencing on the property in anticipation of the renovation project.

Phase 1 of the project will include new roofing, upgraded exterior trim, full gutters, new double pane windows, new front and rear doors, new exterior utility doors, new fire rated party walls in attic space between apartments, fire sprinkler system for each apartment, and new exterior lights.

Peoples’ will also install new hot water heaters, appliances, kitchens and renovated bathrooms in Phase 2. All interior and exterior surfaces will be painted.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has developed 1,150 self-help home ownership residences and more than 1,350 affordable rental units in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. For 41 years, the nonprofit organization has not only developed affordable housing in more than 30 cities and communities but has also provided community facilities, supportive housing programs, financial education and youth after-school education — programs that foster greater self-sufficiency for low-income households, seniors, the formerly homeless and special-needs households.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.