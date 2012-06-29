Bacara’s Miró Serving ‘Last Chance for Fois Gras’

Savor the rich, buttery delicacy through Saturday — before it's banned in California

With only a couple of days left to savor the rich, buttery delicacy known as foie gras before it becomes banned in California, Miró restaurant at Bacara Resort & Spa is offering a specialty “Last Chance for Fois Gras” menu to savor the delicacy and properly bid adieu to the ingredient adored by chefs and foodies alike across the world.

The indulgent four-course menu expertly prepared by Miró Chef de Cuisine David Garwacki begins with a carpaccio of yellow fin tuna served with toasted baguette, torchon of foie gras, confit lemon, snipped chived and arbequina olive oil. The second course is a Scottish langoustine “a la Plancha” with sweet onion “tagliatelle,” heirloom beets, foie gras cromesquis, red ribbon sorrel and shellfish nage, and is followed by a mouthwatering fried buttermilk quail served with braised Swiss chard, Hudson Valley foie gras, corn “pudding,” black eyed peas, golden corn kernels, molasses gastrique and sauce périgueux.

For the fourth and final course, guests can choose between orange blossom beignets with toasted pistachio pôt de crème, or a selection of artisanal and farmstead cheeses.

Don’t miss this delicious opportunity indulge on foie gras before it’s too late. The “Last Chance for Foie Gras” pre fixe menu is $78 per person and is available at Miró through Saturday.

For reservations, click here or call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess for Bacara Resort & Spa.