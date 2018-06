Amateur Radio Operators Offer Scanner Frequencies

There's actually a better way than Noozhawk to monitor what's going on.

FIRE MUTUAL AID & TACTICAL (TAC) 122.575 Air to Air Used during major fires 122.925 Air to Air Used during major fires 130.200 Air to Air Used during major fires 135.575 Air to Air Used during major fires 135.975 Air to Air Used during major fires 151.145 CDF* Tac 1 Tactical 151.160 CDF Tac 2 Tactical 151.175 CDF Command 9 Tac 3 Tactical/Command 151.190 CDF Command 10 Tac 4 Tactical/Command 151.220 CDF Helicopter Air to Ground 151.250 CDF Command 5 Tac 5 Tactical/Command 151.265 CDF Command 2 Command 151.280 CDF-USFS Air Tactics 4 Helicopter 151.295 CDF-USFS Air Tactics 5 Helicopter 151.310 CDF-USFS Air Tactics 6 Helicopter 151.325 CDF Tac 6 Tactical 151.340 CDF Command 3 Tac 7 Tactical/Command 151.355 CDF Command 1 Command 151.370 CDF Command 5 Tac 8 Tactical/Command 151.385 CDF Tac 9 Tactical 151.400 CDF Command 3 Tac 10 Tactical/Command 151.445 CDF Command 8 Tac 11 Tactical/Command 151.460 CDF Command 7 Tac 12 Tactical/Command 151.475 CDF Tac 13 Tactical 154.160 Calififornia OES** OES 1, Statewide 154.220 OES OES 2, Statewide 154.280 OES Fire White 1 Mutual Aid-Calling 154.265 OES Fire White 2 Mutual Aid-Tactical (Large Incident Primary) 154.295 OES Fire White 3 Mutual Aid-Tactical 154.430 Lompoc Fire 154.445 Santa Maria Fire 159.225 CDF Tac 14 Tactical 159.270 CDF Tac 15 Tactical 159.285 CDF Tac 16 Tactical 159.315 CDF Tac 17 Tactical 159.345 CDF Tac 18 Tactical 159.360 CDF Tac 19 Tactical 159.370 CDF Tac 20 Tactical 159.390 CDF Tac 21 Tactical 159.405 CDF Tac 22 Tactical 163.100 Federal Agency Universal Tactical 165.725 Air to Ground 166.675 CDF-USFS Air Tactics 1 Helicopter 167.950 BLM*** Helicopter Air to Ground 168.350 Federal Agency Universal Tactical 168.550 BLM Helicopter Air to Ground Calling 168.620 USFS Helicopter Dispatch/Guard Channel 168.650 USFS Helicopter Tactical 169.100 Air Tactics 3 169.125 USFS/CDF Travel/Calling 169.150 CDF-USFS Air Tactics 2 Helicopter 169.200 CDF-USFS Air Tactics 3 Helicopter 170.000 USFS Air to ground * California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection ** California State Office of Emergency Services *** Bureau of Land Management

