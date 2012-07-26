Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:21 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

4th Victim Comes Forward Against Accused Serial Rapist

Jerry Providence Bonhomme faces charges of assaulting intoxicated women

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 26, 2012 | 9:48 p.m.

A fourth victim has come forward to Santa Barbara police, alleging she was the victim of an accused serial rapist who was arrested earlier this month.

Jerry Providence Bonhomme
Jerry Providence Bonhomme

Jerry Providence Bonhomme, 30, of Santa Barbara is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on numerous charges, including rape of an unconscious person, rape of an intoxicated person, penetration of an intoxicated person with a foreign object, sexual battery and use of a controlled substance.

Earlier this month, police detailed three incidents dating back to December 2011 in which Bonhomme allegedly sexually assaulted highly intoxicated women he met at local bars and parties.

On Thursday, Detective Brian Larson arrested Bonhomme on charges involving a fourth victim, a 27-year-old female, stemming from sexual assault. He is still in custody and additional cases are being investigated, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The investigation on the newest victim began this week, after she contacted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to report she had been a victim of Bonhomme after learning of his arrest. She described four incidents of unwanted sexual contact with Bonhomme, spanning from the summer of 2007 to March 2012.

The woman described several incidents with Bonhomme, each occurring after a night of heavy drinking, with one incident involving marijuana use, and later the woman would go to sleep and awaken for find Bonhomme having sex with her.

The most recent incident occurred when the victim, now married, and Bonhomme were drinking at the Wildcat Lounge.

The pair returned to the victim’s apartment around 2 a.m., where they reportedly continued to drink and play cards. Around 3:30 a.m., the victim went to sleep in her bed, assuming Bonhomme would leave or sleep on the couch. She woke up to find him crawling into bed with her, and she stopped him and told him to leave. He left the room, and the woman fell back asleep, but she later woke up to find him undressing her.

Despite repeated attempts to get him to leave, the victim later awoke to find Bonhomme touching her as he stood beside her with his genitals exposed. She ordered him out of the house and told friends about the incident shortly thereafter, Harwood said.

In the case of this fourth victim, Bonhomme has been charged with rape of a victim unconscious of the nature of the act, assault with the intent to commit rape, burglary, and indecent exposure in an inhabited dwelling.

His bail for the new charges was set at $100,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 