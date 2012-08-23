Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former Fugitive Pleads No Contest to Child-Molest Charges

Jeffrey Reed Parish will be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison when he returns to court in October

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 23, 2012 | 8:47 p.m.

A former fugitive who eluded law enforcement for nearly two decades pleaded no contest to child-molestation and other charges Thursday, and will be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Jeffrey Reed Parish, 65, who was accused of molesting a 4-year-old Carpinteria girl in 1994, entered no-contest pleas to three felonies: a lewd act with a child under age 14, oral copulation with a person under age 16, and failure to appear on a felony charge while out on bail. He also pleaded to enhancements alleging “substantial sexual conduct” and relating to his failure to appear.

Parish appeared Thursday before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Clifford R. Anderson III.

Under the plea agreement, Parish will receive the maximum possible sentence in the case, 10 years and 8 months in prison, according to Deputy District Attorney Ben Ladinig. Parish will have to serve at least half that time before being eligible for release, he added.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated like a conviction or guilty plea for purposes of punishment.

“We’re very thankful,” Ladinig told Noozhawk. “It’s the best case scenario.”

Parish fled the country shortly after being arrested and posting bail in 1994. Since then, his whereabouts had eluded law enforcement, and he remained on the sheriff’s Top 10 Most Wanted List.

Earlier this year, however, Parish was arrested after he was extradited from Guatemala.  That arrest came after the sheriff’s Office Felony Fugitive Unit and FBI agents began to reexamining Parish’s case, and received new information that he was living in Panajachel, a small town in Guatemala.

That information was passed on to FBI agents in the region, who coordinated with Guatemalan authorities and Parish was arrested without incident.  He was immediately deported and placed in custody in Santa Barbara County Jail when he arrived back in the United States.

Parish will be sentenced Oct. 16 and Ladinig said that the hearing will give the chance for Parish’s victims to speak publicly.

Investigators believe Parish molested at least four other children, Ladinig said, but were unable to charge him in those cases because the statute of limitations has passed. However, they also will be allowed to testify at the sentencing hearing, he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 