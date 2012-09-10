George Chelini Earns United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Nonprofit's first executive director will be recognized at Sept. 22 Stand Up for Kids Auction/Dinner

George Chelini has earned the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chelini was first introduced to the Santa Barbara Boys Club in 1955. By 1958, he was hired to run the Goleta Boys Club, then located at the airport.

By 1975, the board had the wisdom to appoint Chelini the first official executive director of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. He built this organization from the ground up, and dedicated 38 years of his life leaving a legacy we are most proud of today.

The entire organization, especially our youth members, thank Chelini for his wisdom and leadership — the Lifetime Achievement Award is well deserved.

Please join us at our 30th annual Stand Up for Kids Auction/Dinner for this recognition, from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22. For reservations, please call 805.681.1315.

— Michael Rattray for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.