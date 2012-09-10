Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:52 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

George Chelini Earns United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Nonprofit's first executive director will be recognized at Sept. 22 Stand Up for Kids Auction/Dinner

By Michael Rattray for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | September 10, 2012 | 1:24 p.m.

George Chelini has earned the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chelini was first introduced to the Santa Barbara Boys Club in 1955. By 1958, he was hired to run the Goleta Boys Club, then located at the airport.

By 1975, the board had the wisdom to appoint Chelini the first official executive director of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. He built this organization from the ground up, and dedicated 38 years of his life leaving a legacy we are most proud of today.

The entire organization, especially our youth members, thank Chelini for his wisdom and leadership — the Lifetime Achievement Award is well deserved.

Please join us at our 30th annual Stand Up for Kids Auction/Dinner for this recognition, from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22. For reservations, please call 805.681.1315.

— Michael Rattray for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 