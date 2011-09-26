Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Harding University Partnership School Put on Short Lockdown After Custodians Get Into Argument

Students and adults witness the quarrel between the custodians, who were hired through an outside agency

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | September 26, 2011 | 9:55 p.m.

Harding University Partnership School went into lockdown for about 12 minutes Monday afternoon after two temporary custodians got into a heated argument, according to the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Some students and adults witnessed the argument, which resulted in one custodian brandishing a pipe at the other.

One of the custodians has worked at the school for a month, the other for two weeks. Both were hired through a job placement agency that conducts background checks on the employees, and there have been no other incidents with temporary employees hired through that agency, the district said in a statement.

Only the more recent hire will return to work at Harding, said Barbara Keyani, administrative services coordinator for the district.

Principal Sally Kingston initiated the lockdown, called the Santa Barbara Police Department and sent a TeleParent phone message to parents Monday afternoon informing them of the lockdown.

“The students and staff responded as they are trained to do,” Kingston said in a statement released by the district. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and I am proud of their immediate response to emergency procedures.”

