Martha Donelan Joins CAMA as Director of Development

The fundraising professional brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit administration

The Board of Directors of the Community Arts Music Association has announced the appointment of Martha Donelan as its director of development.

A fundraising professional with more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit administration, Donelan was most recently associate director of development at Laguna Blanca School (2005-11).

Before her tenure at Laguna Blanca, she was the marketing and communications manager at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (2000-05).

She earned a bachelor’s degree in art history from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and lives in Goleta with her husband, James, two children, two cats and their golden retriever, Pete.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, enters its 93rd concert season in 2011-12, presenting the world’s finest classical music at The Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver is the concert and publicity manager for the Community Arts Music Association.