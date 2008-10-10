Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:27 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rincon Palms Hotel Project Wins Backing of Goleta Council

City officials call it 'just the right project' for the barren property on the corner of Storke and Hollister.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 10, 2008 | 3:49 a.m.

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved Rincon Palms, a Streamline Moderne-style hotel planned for the intersection of Storke and Hollister avenues in Goleta.

The project, a 112-room hotel and freestanding restaurant, was praised by the council for being “just the right project” for the barren property on the northeast corner of Storke and Hollister, which is little more than a patch of dirt lined with palm trees and with no sidewalk.

It is also the first major project, according to the city, to “come in clean,” that is, come up with a design that complies with Goleta’s development standards without asking for major concessions to accommodate its height or size. There are architectural elements that extend a little beyond the city’s 35-foot height limits, such as spires and the housing for the hotel elevator machinery, as well as overhangs that encroach slightly onto the restaurant’s setback, but they were allowed by city planners and the council.

The approval was almost dwarfed by a lengthy discussion between the council and Trey Pinner, representing Pacifica Suites and Best Western South Coast Inn, two other hotels in the city. According to Pinner, more hotel rooms would take business away from the other hotels in the area, which are estimated to be at an average of 73 percent occupancy throughout the year, except during big events such as UCSB graduation and Fiesta, which bring more people in from out of town.

“I am concerned about what other pending hotel projects are going to do to the hotel industry in Goleta,” said Pinner, requesting that the council delay its decision until the effects of more hotel rooms in the city could be more thoroughly studied. Goleta has other hotels in its planning pipeline, including an extended-stay project just down the street.

The problem for the council and Pinner was that there was no way to assess the net effects of Rincon Palms on the industry, as there were not enough numbers available from every hotel in the city. In fact, council member Eric Onnen said, both Pacifica Suites and South Coast Inn had shown an increase in transient occupancy tax for fiscal year 2007-08, despite the opening of a Hampton Inn in Old Town Goleta. Without more information, it would be difficult to prove Pinner’s concern, he said.

“That’s difficult,” Onnen said of Pinner’s claim. “We’ve got to find a way to explain that.”

With the expected growth of UCSB, the construction of Cabrillo Business Park, along with other development projects in the city that could bring in more people, Planning Director Steve Chase said the city will need the hotel rooms.

“We believe the demand is there,” he said. “It’s coming, and it’ll be steady.”

If all goes smoothly for local developer Kip Bradley, the hotel should be on the ground in about two years.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 