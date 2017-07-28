Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

10th Keiki Paddle on Saturday Will Raise Money for 7-Year-Old Eliana Sophia Georges

Youth paddlers will be raising money for 7-year-old Eliana Sophia Georges at Saturday’s 10th Keiki Paddle from Miramar Beach to East Beach. Click to view larger
By Blythe Hastings, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkSports | July 28, 2017 | 4:26 p.m.

In its 10th year of supporting local youth stricken with a life-threatening illness, the Saturday Keiki Paddle is honoring Eliana Sophia Georges, a 7-year-old who has a brain tumor.

Keiki is the Hawaiian word for child and the paddlers participating range from ages 6 to 17.

They're doing it to raise money and show their support for Eliana and The Young and Brave Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Carpinteria.

Eliana has had three brain surgeries and has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy. Because of her continuous fight, she has been nicknamed “Warrior Princess.” 

“There’s going to be more than 100 kids bringing love, support and raising funds to help Eliana and her family beat cancer — in classic Keiki fashion, paddling on the ocean. What could be better?” said Sean Hastings, Keiki Paddle Director.

Following the paddle from Miramar Beach to East Beach, participants and supporters will gather on East Beach to celebrate with Eliana and her family.

The festivities include games and a raffle, with a stand-up paddleboard among the prizes. 

The Keiki Paddle is looking to raise more $30,000 and more information about donating can be found here. 

Noozhawk intern Blythe Hastings can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

