Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:02 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting on Highway 101 in Buellton Ruled Justified

Matthew Berg of Santa Maria, who had a long but nonviolent criminal history, was a suspect in a burglary and led police authorities on a high-speed chase

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 12, 2012 | 9:44 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has determined that an officer-involved shooting in Buellton was a justifiable homicide, DA Joyce Dudley said Wednesday.

Her office conducted an investigation after a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputy fatally shot a burglary suspect who led authorities on a high-speed car chase.

Matthew Lyell Berg, 47, of Santa Maria had a long but nonviolent criminal history, consisting mostly of misdemeanor drug-related crimes.

Berg allegedly broke into Los Olivos resident Shirley Thompson’s home around 1 p.m. July 2, stole some jewelry and was caught in the act by Thompson herself, which caused him to flee, according to the District Attorney’s Office investigation.

Thompson’s neighbor saw Berg’s license plate while his car was parked outside the property and notified authorities.

Deputies Dave Wicklund and Jeremy Rogers were involved in the pursuit, in which Berg drove at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and drove the wrong way on Highway 101 near Buellton.

Wicklund attempted to pull Berg over before Berg made the u-turn to drive northbound on southbound lanes, but Berg evaded him.

Rogers heard about the pursuit on the radio and drove toward the Santa Ynez River Bridge, where Berg had stopped his car and opened his trunk.

As Rogers approached, according to the report, Berg ran and reached into the driver’s seat, which caused the deputy to believe Berg may have been armed.

“Deputy Rogers got out of his car as fast as he could, because he felt he was unsafe inside his car if Berg was getting a weapon,” the report states. “Berg got into his car, turned the steering wheel towards Deputy Rogers and accelerated.”

Rogers fired his weapon eight times toward the oncoming car until the car stopped. He left his own patrol vehicle so quickly that it was left in drive, so it collided with Berg’s car as Rogers was shooting.

When medics and other officers arrived, Berg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 