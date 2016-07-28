Mass Casualty Incident Declared After 14 People Injured in Santa Maria Vehicle Collision

Moderate and minor injuries reported after a passenger van and Honda Civic collide on Highway 1 near the Rancho Maria Golf Club

Fourteen people were injured after a passenger van and Honda Civic collided Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Santa Maria.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 5:40 a.m. on the 1900 block, near the Rancho Maria Golf Club, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A mass casualty incident was declared and four ambulances transported the patients to Marian Regional Medical Center, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Two patients complained of moderate injuries and 12 people had minor injuries, he said.

The 15-seat passenger van was full of farm workers and that vehicle accounted for most of the minor injuries, he said.

Highway 1 was closed in the area for about 20 minutes.

The California Highway Patrol, American Medical Response and County Fire responded to the scene.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.