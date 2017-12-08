17-Year-Old Boy Identified as Santa Maria Shooting Victim

The victim of a fatal shooting in Santa Maria on Wednesday night has been identified as a 17-year-old boy, the Santa Maria Police Department said Friday.

Officers responded at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a shooting on the 300 block of West Newlove Drive.

Adrian Velazquez of Santa Maria was found with gunshot wounds, and taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The motive for the shooting is unclear and the investigation is ongoing, police added.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781 and leave an anonymous tip on the agency's website

