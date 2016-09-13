Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Killed in Big-Rig Crash on Highway 166 Near New Cuyama

Roadway shut down by accident involving 5 semi tractor-trailers; 150-200 gallons of fuel spilled

The driver of a tanker truck was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 166 near New Cuyama. Click to view larger
The driver of a tanker truck was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 166 near New Cuyama. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:07 p.m. | September 13, 2016 | 8:04 a.m.

Highway 166 was shut down for a time near New Cuyama on Tuesday after a fatal vehicle accident involving five big-rigs, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes just west of New Cuyama and east of Alisos Canyon in Santa Barbara County’s remote northeast corner, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a tanker truck carrying crude oil — Elias Garcia, 45, of Bakersfield — was declared dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Garcia was eastbound on Highway 166 when he crossed over the double-yellow line and collided with westbound semi tractor-trailers, the CHP said.

Garcia was ejected from the cab of his truck into a dirt field, and sustained major blunt-force trauma, the CHP said.

No other injuries were reported.

A side-saddle fuel tank on the crude-oil tanker was ruptured in the crash, resulting in a spill of 150-200 gallons, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A county hazmat crew was dispatched along with Caltrans personnel to cleanup the spill.

A small fire resulted from the crash, but was quickly extinguished, Zaniboni said.

Highway 166 was shut down for about an hour, then was reopened with one lane and alternating traffic.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The driver of a tanker truck was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 166 near New Cuyama. Click to view larger
The driver of a tanker truck was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 166 near New Cuyama. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 