2 Florida Men Jailed on Debit-Card Fraud Charges in Santa Maria

Two Florida men suspected of using counterfeit debit cards during a cross-country fraud spree have been arrested, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Eric Vincent Holmes, 23, and Noquan Clacken, 27, both of Miami, used fraudulently obtained account information from several online banks to manufacture the fake debit cards, police said Wednesday.

Before their arrest by Santa Maria police and the FBI, Holmes and Clacken allegedly used the debit cards to steal tens of thousands of dollars from ATMs in Santa Maria, police said.

“It is believed that these individuals have been traveling throughout the United States defrauding customers and banking institutions,” police said in an online statement.

“They were found with over $24,000 in U.S. currency and a credit card skimming device.”

Authorities believe there may be additional victims in the case, and are urging anyone with information about the two suspects to contact the police detective bureau at 805.928.3781, ext. 1261.

The circumstances of the arrests and the two men's bail and custody status were not available Wednesday night.

