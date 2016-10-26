Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Florida Men Jailed on Debit-Card Fraud Charges in Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 26, 2016 | 10:54 p.m.
Eric Vincent Holmes Click to view larger
Eric Vincent Holmes

Two Florida men suspected of using counterfeit debit cards during a cross-country fraud spree have been arrested, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Eric Vincent Holmes, 23, and Noquan Clacken, 27, both of Miami, used fraudulently obtained account information from several online banks to manufacture the fake debit cards, police said Wednesday.

Before their arrest by Santa Maria police and the FBI, Holmes and Clacken allegedly used the debit cards to steal tens of thousands of dollars from ATMs in Santa Maria, police said.

“It is believed that these individuals have been traveling throughout the United States defrauding customers and banking institutions,” police said in an online statement.

“They were found with over $24,000 in U.S. currency and a credit card skimming device.”

Noquan Clacken Click to view larger
Noquan Clacken

Authorities believe there may be additional victims in the case, and are urging anyone with information about the two suspects to contact the police detective bureau at 805.928.3781, ext. 1261.

The circumstances of the arrests and the two men's bail and custody status were not available Wednesday night.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 