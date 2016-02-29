3 Injured in Cuyama Vehicle Rollover Accident

Three people were injured after a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 166 near Cuyama, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Around 7:30 a.m., a vehicle went 30 feet off the road west of Spanish Ranch and landed on its roof, fire engineer Glen Dupont said.

An adult was ejected from the vehicle and flown to Santa Maria's Marian Regional Medical Center in a Calstar helicopter.

Typically patients are flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital but the weather impacted the decision, according to County Fire.

The other passengers, an adult and child, were transported by ambulance to Marian.

According to California Highway Patrol incident reports, a dog in the car took off running after the rollover.

The CHP is investigating the accident.

The Sheriff's Department and American Medical Response also responded to the scene.

