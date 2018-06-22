Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
4 Dos Pueblos Student-Athletes Headed to Next Level

Dos Pueblos student-athletes to sign letters of intent on Wednesday were, from left, Toni Shackelford (water polo, UC Irvine), Sienna Wagner (softball, Purdue), Anya Schmitz (softball, Brown) and Britni Tisdale (water polo, Azusa Pacific). Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 9, 2016 | 3:24 p.m.

Four female student-athletes from two perennially strong Dos Pueblos High teams signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

From softball, Sienna Wagner is taking her game to the Big 10, choosing Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.; Anya Schmitz is bound for the Ivy League and Brown University in Rhode Island.

From water polo, Toni Shackelford will play at the next level at UC Irvine while Britni Tisdale is headed to Azusa Pacific University.

The student-athletes signed their letters of intent during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon on campus. All four are key members on their respective teams, which year in and year out contend for Channel League and CIF-Southern Section titles.

On Thursday, Purdue announced the signing of Wagner. Coach Boo DeOliveira said of Wagner:

“Sienna is very versatile. She will compete for several positions on the infield, including shortstop, second base and third base. She has a very strong glove. Offensively, she has gap power and runs well. She is very game savvy.”

