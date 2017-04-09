Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Baseball Loses to Northridge on Walk-Off Home Run

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | April 9, 2017 | 9:17 p.m.

NORTHRIDGE – Nolan Bumstead ripped a 1-1 slider over the left field fence to deliver a three-run walk-off home run in CSUN's 10-8 rubber match win over UC Santa Barbara at Matador Field on Sunday afternoon.

The roundtripper came off UCSB (12-17, 2-4 Big West) closer Steven Ledesma, who was lights out in his first two innings of work before faltering in the ninth. The SBCC transfer went six-up, six-down with five strikeouts to start the first two frames of his three-inning save attempt, but immediately ran into trouble in the ninth as he loaded the bases with nobody out on a leadoff walk, single, and hit by pitch.

It looked like the Gauchos were going to escape with the win, as Ledesma induced back-to-back popouts to bring CSUN (16-17, 3-3) down to its final out, but Bumstead's third homer of the year instead handed the home team the game and series win. 

"With a fresh bullpen and scoring eight runs, you want to be able to close that game out," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "We just didn't execute pitches."

UCSB held the lead or was tied all the way up until Bumstead's ninth-inning big fly. 

Starting with Austin Bush's first-inning homer to center, the Gauchos were able to plate single runs in each of their first three turns at bat. 

After the Matadors tied it with a three-run fourth, UCSB opened an even bigger lead with a sixth-inning rally that produced four runs on four straight hits, capped off by a three-run home run from freshman center fielder Tommy Jew. 

Nick Sablock helped CSUN claw back into it with a two-run dinger as part of a three-run sixth, helping set up Bumstead's late-game heroics, which was the 13th roundtripper hit by the two teams in the series. 

Producing eight runs and outhitting the Matadors 12-8, it was a second consecutive solid day for UCSB's offense. Kenny Corey (3-4, two runs), Colton Burns (2-5), and JJ Muno (2-3) each turned in multi-hit efforts for the Gauchos. 

UCSB returns to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium this week for four straight games, starting with a midweek showdown with Nevada on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. The Gauchos host UC Irvine in a three-game Big West series from Thursday through Saturday. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 