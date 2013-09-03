Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:07 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Family, Friends of Alexandra Tang Gather for One-Year Celebration of Life

By Candice Tang Nyholt | September 3, 2013 | 8:22 a.m.

An intimate gathering of family and friends came together Sunday to remember and celebrate the life of Alexandra Joyce Tang, who entered into heaven one year ago.

Alexandra Joyce Tang
Alexandra Joyce Tang

Supporters, donned in accents of Tang’s favorite colors of purple and green, shared their favorite memories of her and took comfort in each other’s company.

At this time, the Tang family would like to extend their appreciation to the entire community for their support throughout the past year and for keeping Alexandra in their hearts. They would also like to share highlights of Domestic Violence Solutions’ Alexandra Tang Volunteer Program from over the last year.

Since September 2012, the Domestic Violence Solutions’ Alexandra Tang Volunteer Program has outreached to nearly 3,500 junior high and high school students in Santa Barbara County through assemblies, classroom presentations and informational booths at events.

Volunteers from the Alexandra Tang program have also provided nearly 650 volunteer hours by fielding crisis calls, assisting at shelters, providing child mentoring and assistance to mothers in DVS’ shelter programs, making public presentations, participating in school assemblies and tabling at events.

The program provides education to local teens about healthy relationships and early warning signs of abuse, directly impacts the lives of domestic violence victims by training client advocates, and supports agency efforts to raise community awareness about domestic violence.

If you would like to honor Tang's memory during this time, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Information about Domestic Violence Solutions' volunteer program can be found online by clicking here.

About Alexandra Joyce Tang

Alexandra Joyce Tang, full of youth, hope and love, had a bright future ahead of her. Born July 2, 1988, she spent her childhood in Santa Barbara and her love for her family and of the city kept her there through college.

She graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in psychology after transferring from Santa Barbara City College with two associate’s degrees. With a beautiful spirit, she had a great love for people and it showed.

The daughter of Alexander Tang, DDS (a Santa Barbara dentist for 30 years) and Elizabeth Tang, and sister of Candice Tang Nyholt, Alexandra came from a large family and even larger extended family. Alexandra (known lovingly to family as “Sandra” and to friends as “Alex”) was surrounded by loved ones. She was looking forward to a career helping others — her first job out of college was working with autistic children in South Orange County. She found it challenging but very rewarding.

“Sandra was such a spirited girl,” the Tang family says. “She was full of life and love. She had an exciting future ahead of her and no words can fully express how much she’ll be missed by all.”

She loved spending time with friends and family, she was one of 15 grandchildren on her mother’s side alone (both mother’s and father’s sides totaling over 20).

Artistic and creative, Tang also loved to sing, though was often too shy to do it in public. She loved animals and babysitting her sister’s cat. When she was 3, she enjoyed a family vacation to Sydney, Australia, where she gained her love for koala bears. With a love of travel, Tang dreamed that one day she would visit Egypt. She also enjoyed going to the beach, hiking, cooking, playing tennis and basketball (she loved the Lakers) and spending time with loved ones.

A dedicated, Honor Roll student and a member of San Roque Catholic Church in Santa Barbara, Tang worked for the City of Santa Barbara while in college and volunteered her time at a nonprofit medical clinic. Her family and friends remember her best for her contagious laugh. As she rolled around with laughter, her family and friends could not help but join her.

Click here to visit the memorial Facebook page for Tang.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 