Family, Friends of Alexandra Tang Gather for One-Year Celebration of Life

An intimate gathering of family and friends came together Sunday to remember and celebrate the life of Alexandra Joyce Tang, who entered into heaven one year ago.

Supporters, donned in accents of Tang’s favorite colors of purple and green, shared their favorite memories of her and took comfort in each other’s company.

At this time, the Tang family would like to extend their appreciation to the entire community for their support throughout the past year and for keeping Alexandra in their hearts. They would also like to share highlights of Domestic Violence Solutions’ Alexandra Tang Volunteer Program from over the last year.

Since September 2012, the Domestic Violence Solutions’ Alexandra Tang Volunteer Program has outreached to nearly 3,500 junior high and high school students in Santa Barbara County through assemblies, classroom presentations and informational booths at events.

Volunteers from the Alexandra Tang program have also provided nearly 650 volunteer hours by fielding crisis calls, assisting at shelters, providing child mentoring and assistance to mothers in DVS’ shelter programs, making public presentations, participating in school assemblies and tabling at events.

The program provides education to local teens about healthy relationships and early warning signs of abuse, directly impacts the lives of domestic violence victims by training client advocates, and supports agency efforts to raise community awareness about domestic violence.

If you would like to honor Tang's memory during this time, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Information about Domestic Violence Solutions' volunteer program can be found online by clicking here.

About Alexandra Joyce Tang

Alexandra Joyce Tang, full of youth, hope and love, had a bright future ahead of her. Born July 2, 1988, she spent her childhood in Santa Barbara and her love for her family and of the city kept her there through college.

She graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in psychology after transferring from Santa Barbara City College with two associate’s degrees. With a beautiful spirit, she had a great love for people and it showed.

The daughter of Alexander Tang, DDS (a Santa Barbara dentist for 30 years) and Elizabeth Tang, and sister of Candice Tang Nyholt, Alexandra came from a large family and even larger extended family. Alexandra (known lovingly to family as “Sandra” and to friends as “Alex”) was surrounded by loved ones. She was looking forward to a career helping others — her first job out of college was working with autistic children in South Orange County. She found it challenging but very rewarding.

“Sandra was such a spirited girl,” the Tang family says. “She was full of life and love. She had an exciting future ahead of her and no words can fully express how much she’ll be missed by all.”

She loved spending time with friends and family, she was one of 15 grandchildren on her mother’s side alone (both mother’s and father’s sides totaling over 20).

Artistic and creative, Tang also loved to sing, though was often too shy to do it in public. She loved animals and babysitting her sister’s cat. When she was 3, she enjoyed a family vacation to Sydney, Australia, where she gained her love for koala bears. With a love of travel, Tang dreamed that one day she would visit Egypt. She also enjoyed going to the beach, hiking, cooking, playing tennis and basketball (she loved the Lakers) and spending time with loved ones.

A dedicated, Honor Roll student and a member of San Roque Catholic Church in Santa Barbara, Tang worked for the City of Santa Barbara while in college and volunteered her time at a nonprofit medical clinic. Her family and friends remember her best for her contagious laugh. As she rolled around with laughter, her family and friends could not help but join her.

Click here to visit the memorial Facebook page for Tang.