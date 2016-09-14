Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Allen Construction Builds Teeny Tiny House for CEC Green Gala

Design of mini-replica inspired by century-old home in downtown Santa Barbara.

By Jen Lilienstein for Allen Construction | September 14, 2016 | 11:05 a.m.

Allen Construction is building a teeny tiny house, inspired by its award-winning Queen Anne-style project, for auction at the annual Community Environmental Council Green Gala on Sept. 30.

The original home — re-imagined by Thompson-Naylor Architects, with inspired interiors and color palettes designed by Jessica Risko Smith — breathed new life into a 100-year-old residence in downtown Santa Barbara.

The mini-replica will feature an exterior with color palettes, lines, architectural elements inspired by the original. Its generous 8-foot-by-8-foot open floor plan features abundant Plexiglass windows. The light-filled playhouse is sure to delight any child.

All proceeds from the effort will go toward the CEC's ongoing efforts to identify, advocate and raise awareness about the the Santa Barbara region's most pressing environmental issues.

Allen Construction’s in-house carpentry team is bringing the teeny tiny house plans to life. Interested residents can follow the teeny tiny house build on Allen Construction’s Facebook and Twitter pages. On drop-off day, the structure will be driven past the original home, which inspired it, en route to its final destination.

In line with Allen Construction’s mission to embed sustainability in its projects whenever possible, many materials used in the teeny tiny house have been upcycled from various job sites over the past few months. Expert trade labor and any remaining supplies and materials Allen was unable to salvage have been donated or discounted by Hayward Lumber, Architectural Millwork, Performance Glass, Angeles Roofing, DuPont/Tyvek, Sherwin-Williams, and Milpas Rental.

Says Kathi King, CEC director of outreach and education, “CEC is thrilled to feature Allen Construction’s teeny tiny house at our upcoming Green Gala. This project brings together many partners in the green building industry, of which Allen is a longtime leader, and immortalizes an award-winning Santa Barbara home. It’s more than a children’s playhouse, it’s a community-wide partnership and a chance to own a piece of history.”

In keeping with Allen Construction’s efforts toward sustainability, the teeny tiny house project incorporates many materials upcycled from other job sites. (Allen Construction)

For more information or to follow the build, visit http://www.buildallen.com/follow-build-allens-teeny-tiny-house/.

Jen Lilienstein is marketing manager for Allen Construction.

 
