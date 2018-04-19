La Cuesta Continuation, Alta Vista Alternative High Schools Celebrate the Class of 2014

Graduating seniors reflect back on their successes and challenges and prepare to face the future — with diplomas in hand

About 80 students celebrated the culmination of their high school careers Wednesday evening at the graduation for La Cuesta Continuation and Alta Vista Alternative high schools.

Students in black caps and gowns with burgundy or blue tassels gathered with friends and family at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens to mark the occasion.

Graduates from the two alternative schools within the Santa Barbara Unified School District posed for pictures and listened to spirited speeches from Frann Wageneck, principal of both schools, and their peers before taking home diplomas.

Alta Vista seniors Angelica Esparza-Aldana,Yesenia Gutierrez Mora and Zoey Luna looked back on the past four years, and La Cuesta graduate Wendy Meza also congratulated the class of 2014.

Student speakers remarked on the successes and challenges they’ve faced — some of which helped lead them to attend Alta Vista, a high school that serves students in four grades who prefer independent study.

La Cuesta Continuation High School also offers an alternative education program that caters to students in grades 10 through 12.

The Class of 2014 for La Cuesta includes the following graduates:

Evaristo Arriola Munoz

Kelley Aviles

Michelle Bernal

Catherine Carranza

Manuel Cisneros

Kenia Corcuera

Lauren Crawford

Bianca Cuevas-Nava

Jose Escareno

Jacob Escobar

Bruce Figueroa

Roberto Fuentes

Luis Garcia Mota

Keery Gomez

Angel Gutierrez

Yvette Hernandez

Alyah Terrazas

Isaiah Juarez

Ruben Laborico

Desiree Leonard

Austin Long

Kassandra Manzo

Wendy Meza

Eduardo Moreno

Marcela Perez

Julio Rea

Alejandra Renteria

Manuel Rodriguez

Nayely Rodriguez

RJ Romero

Bianca Rosas

Adilene Sanchez

Cristian Sanchez

Lizet Soto

Wilibaldo Vazquez

Alexis Zazueta

The Class of 2014 for Alta Vista includes the following graduates:

Victoria Baker

Ruby Buddemeyer

Bailey Chaconas

Kelly Colee

Francis Curran

Wyatt Dale

Airi De La Cruz

Miguel Diaz

Angelica

Delaney Fruin

Michaela Gradstein

Madeleine Greenbaum

Marguerite Gregston

Francisco Gutierrez

Yesenia Gutierrez Mora

Katelyn Harmon

Amber Holland

Grey Ingersoll

Jessica Klein

Margaret Leach

Taylor Lewis

Hunter Lum

Zoey Luna

Keenan Manpearl

Esparza-

Aldana

Alister Mason

Carolina Norris-Clay

Christian Okpysh

John Page

Zachary Parker

Jade Patton

Parker Pelletier

Daisy Pena

Emily Renteria

Cherayla Rentie

Alexa Robinson

Halie Robinson

Nathan Rodriguez

Eric Rosenfeld

Fernanda Santini

Heather Stultz McCue

Amelia Taylor

Yana Thompson

Evan Thomson

Autumn vanDiver

Ashleigh Vargas

Alex Wolfe

Tiffany Marina

