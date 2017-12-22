Although Thomas Fire Has Slowed, Keep Those N-95 Masks on Hand

Threat From Smoke, Ash Will Linger Indefinitely in Santa Barbara County, according to air pollution officials

The deadly Thomas Fire, now the largest in recorded history in California, roared through two counties, destroyed hundreds of homes, sparked thousands of evacuations and sent plumes of hazardous smoke in the air, disrupting the daily routines of most people on the South Coast.

But even though the fire threat has subsided, a dangerous side effect remains: the ash that blankets the region.

The ash will linger for months, officials said.

“The volume of ash deposited as a result of the Thomas Fire has been unprecedented, and future wind events may stir up ash and affect air quality,” said Lyz Hoffman, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

“It’s hard to say how long ash will be present in the community. Once we get some rain, the amount of ash will be reduced, but until then, we should be alert to any wind events and the probability of ash getting into our air.”

Hoffman said it is important for people to realize that the fire dangers are still very real, even though the flames have been reduced.

“The invisible fine particles, known as PM 2.5, in wildfire smoke can lodge deep into the lungs and cause serious health effects, including aggravated asthma, nose and throat irritation, bronchitis, and lung damage,” Hoffman said. “Some particles can affect the cardiovascular system. Visible dust and larger particles are less of a threat to the lungs and heart than invisible fine particles.”

It’s important to keep those N-95 masks at the ready, according Susan Klein-Rothschild, a spokeswoman for the county Public Health Department.

“When the air quality is good outside, it is not necessary to wear a mask,” Klein-Rothschild said. "However, when the wind kicks up, the air quality can again become unhealthy, so we recommend that residents keep their masks, use them during clean-up and times when air quality is not good."

Hoffman agreed that future wind events can stir up ash, so people may need their N-95 masks down the road.

Still, it is a good idea, officials said, for people to remove ash, if possible, as long as they do it appropriately. If people choose to remove ash, they should wear an N-95 mask during ash clean-up and wear long sleeves, pants, closed shoes, and gloves.

Outdoors, people should sweep gently with a push broom, officials said, and then mop with a damp cloth or hose lightly with water. Officials also recommend letting the water drain into landscaping, and away from storm drains, since ash doesn’t hurt plants or grass.

But make sure to keep ash out of storm drains. Any collected ash could also be placed into plastic trash bags and thrown away into the trash can.

Officials also recommend that people take their cars to the car wash.

“Cars driving on the street can also stir up ash, so cleaning ash from the streets will help minimize future impact,” Hoffman said.

Klein-Rothschild agreed that people should use commercial car washes so the water and ashes are properly disposed of.

“We do not want unhealthy impacts to our water supply or aquatic life,” she said.

In addition, when people see street sweepers in the neighborhood, they should stay indoors for at least 30 minutes and allow any excess ash to settle.

Klein-Rothschild said the exact length of the ash threat is unknown.

“I was a resident here a number of years ago, and months after the Zaca fire, we had terrible winds that brought ash into the air, resulting in very unhealthy air conditions,” she said. “I do know that there are concerns about long-term impacts from poor air quality, especially with individuals who have chronic health conditions.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.