Amanda Kastelic Joins Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Board of Trustees

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, a nonprofit organization that seeks to empower girls and women to achieve personal, social, economic and political success, is pleased to welcome Amanda Kastelic to its Board of Trustees.

Kastelic works at Deckers Outdoor Corp. as the corporate responsibility specialist. She has worked as a management consultant through her business Wild Pearl LLC since 2012, serving as a strategic advisor to resolve points of pain around operations and communications for her clients.

Prior to consulting, Kastelic held positions in development and donor relations at the Santa Barbara Foundation and Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Kastelic’s passion for people extends to her hobbies, which include volunteering for local and international charities. She has been a part of great teams that have built a community center in the Hopi Nation, refurbished an elementary school and built composting toilets in Samoa, laid concrete foundations for homes in Puerto Rico and restored buildings in New Orleans.

Locally, she has served as a member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara and on the board of directors of Leadership Santa Barbara County. She is also a member of the Global Neighborhood Fund. Kastelic is proud to support the mission of Girls Inc. Carpinteria and its programs that inspire girls to be Strong, Smart and Bold.

Kastelic holds an MBA focused in finance from Pepperdine University and bachelor’s degrees in economics and religious studies from UCSB.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or its programs, click here or call 805.684.6364.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.