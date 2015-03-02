Ambrecht & Associates Attorney Brooke Cleary McDermott Named Partner

Brooke Cleary McDermott, JD, LLM, an attorney specializing in complex estate and trust planning, estate and trust matters, and estate and gift tax controversy matters, has been named a partner at the boutique law firm of Ambrecht & Associates in Montecito.

McDermott has been with the firm since 2008.

McDermott works with individuals and families to achieve their financial, family and charitable goals by guiding them step-by-step through the estate planning process, using a variety of wealth planning strategies aimed at accomplishing both tax and family-generational planning.

She also advises individuals, families, beneficiaries, trustees and executors with regard to probate, estate and trust administration matters, including preparation of estate tax returns, IRS audits and allocation and distribution of bequests to beneficiaries.

McDermott completed her LLM (Masters of Law) in estate planning at the University of Miami School of Law in Coral Gables, Fla. She earned her JD at Suffolk University Law School in Boston, Mass., and a bachelor of arts degree summa cum laude at the University of Connecticut in Storrs in 2003, where she was the commencement speaker.

A member of the Santa Barbara Bar Association, McDermott has chaired the Probate Section from 2012 to the present and lectures frequently. She is currently licensed to practice law in both California and Florida.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.