Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:54 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ambrecht & Associates Attorney Brooke Cleary McDermott Named Partner

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Ambrecht & Associates | March 2, 2015 | 11:49 a.m.

McDermott
Brooke Cleary McDermott

Brooke Cleary McDermott, JD, LLM, an attorney specializing in complex estate and trust planning, estate and trust matters, and estate and gift tax controversy matters, has been named a partner at the boutique law firm of Ambrecht & Associates in Montecito.

McDermott has been with the firm since 2008.

McDermott works with individuals and families to achieve their financial, family and charitable goals by guiding them step-by-step through the estate planning process, using a variety of wealth planning strategies aimed at accomplishing both tax and family-generational planning.

She also advises individuals, families, beneficiaries, trustees and executors with regard to probate, estate and trust administration matters, including preparation of estate tax returns, IRS audits and allocation and distribution of bequests to beneficiaries.

McDermott completed her LLM (Masters of Law) in estate planning at the University of Miami School of Law in Coral Gables, Fla. She earned her JD at Suffolk University Law School in Boston, Mass., and a bachelor of arts degree summa cum laude at the University of Connecticut in Storrs in 2003, where she was the commencement speaker.

A member of the Santa Barbara Bar Association, McDermott has chaired the Probate Section from 2012 to the present and lectures frequently. She is currently licensed to practice law in both California and Florida.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 