Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:52 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Assistance League, Hillside House Light Up Holidays

By Curt Lauber for Assistance League | December 6, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Just in time for the holidays, Assistance League of Santa Barbara and Hillside House are teaming up to create a spectacular display of lights and decorations on their properties.

The public is invited to drive by Veronica Springs Road off of Las Positas for the official opening of the first ever Shining Light on Abilities at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Craig Olson, executive director, Hillside House, said he sees Shining Light on Abilities as a way for residents to play a role in the holidays and to be part of the Veronica Springs neighborhood holiday tradition.

“We want to shine a light on our residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities and focus on all that they can do,” Olson said.

“We’re so pleased to be part of the celebration with Hillside House," said Carolyn Dennis, chapter president, Assistance League of Santa Barbara. "Our beautiful neighborhood has exhibited the holiday spirit for many years, and now the lights will shine even brighter.”

Working with the facility departments of both nonprofit organizations and designing the displays is Riccardo Morrison, the artistic director of the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade.

“I am thrilled to be part of this collaboration," Morrison said. "Plus, I am repurposing an inflatable sculpture that was part of the Solstice Parade, created by artist Pali X-Mano, and transforming it into a giant snow globe. It is a wow.”

During the Thanksgiving break, eight Boy Scouts from Troop 37 of Santa Barbara helped assemble and install the decorations. For Johann Trujillo, their Scout master, community service projects are ideal for the Scouts.

“We had a lot of fun working together and helping out Hillside House," he said. "I am proud of our Scouts, who spent their day off making sure the residents will have a wonderful holiday. We look forward to volunteering at Hillside House in the future.”

Shining Light on Abilities has been made possible thanks in part to Home Depot (Goleta), Home Improvement Center of Santa Barbara, and the Hillside House Family and Friends Group. Santa Barbara Trolley, The Land Shark, and Rock Star Trolley will be including the two nonprofits on their holiday light tours.

The public can check out Shining Light on Abilities through Dec. 25.

For information about Hillside House, volunteer opportunities, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.hillsidehousesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at [email protected] or 687-0788, ext.115.

— Curt Lauber for Assistance League.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 