Pixel Tracker

Monday, April 8 , 2019, 3:43 pm | Fair 86º

 
 
 
 

Authorities Release Name of Man Who Jumped from Cold Spring Bridge

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 8, 2019 | 2:01 p.m.

Authorities on Monday released the name of the man who took his own life on Friday by jumping from the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The man was identified as Daniel Lacy, 29, of Los Angeles, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

At 5:15 p.m. on Friday, the California Highway Patrol received a report that a person had leaped off the bridge into the canyon below.

The highway was shut down in both directions near the bridge for about an hour afterwards while emergency personnel responded to the incident.

A vehicle presumably belonging to Lacy was found abandoned in the eastbound lane on the bridge.

Stagecoach Road, which winds down the canyon below the bridge, also was shut down.

The Cold Spring Bridge is one of the highest arch bridges in California, with its roadway deck some 400 feet above the canyon floor.

After dozens of suicides from the bridge since it first opened to traffic in 1963, Caltrans in 2012 completed barrier fencing on both sides of the span. Despite that, several people subsequently have jumped from the bridge.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 800.273.8255, and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 800.400.1572.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 