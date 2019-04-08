Authorities Release Name of Man Who Jumped from Cold Spring Bridge

Authorities on Monday released the name of the man who took his own life on Friday by jumping from the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The man was identified as Daniel Lacy, 29, of Los Angeles, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

At 5:15 p.m. on Friday, the California Highway Patrol received a report that a person had leaped off the bridge into the canyon below.

The highway was shut down in both directions near the bridge for about an hour afterwards while emergency personnel responded to the incident.

A vehicle presumably belonging to Lacy was found abandoned in the eastbound lane on the bridge.

Stagecoach Road, which winds down the canyon below the bridge, also was shut down.

The Cold Spring Bridge is one of the highest arch bridges in California, with its roadway deck some 400 feet above the canyon floor.

After dozens of suicides from the bridge since it first opened to traffic in 1963, Caltrans in 2012 completed barrier fencing on both sides of the span. Despite that, several people subsequently have jumped from the bridge.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 800.273.8255, and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 800.400.1572.

