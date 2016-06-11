Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:15 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Ax-Wielding Man Arrested after Rampage at Santa Ynez River Campground

Ilya Yegudkin, 25, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony resisting arrest, battery causing serious injury, and physical elder abuse

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrest Ilya Yegudkin, 25, on Saturday after he allegedly went on a rampage at the Paradise Campground in the Santa Ynez River Recreation Area.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies arrest Ilya Yegudkin, 25, on Saturday after he allegedly went on a rampage at the Paradise Campground in the Santa Ynez River Recreation Area.
A Los Angeles man allegedly attacked fellow campers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies Saturday afternoon at a campground in the Santa Ynez River Recreation Area.

At about 3:45 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to Paradise Campground on Paradise Road after receiving a report of an out-of-control camper who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

She said the suspect, 25-year-old Ilya Yegudkin, “was reportedly wielding two axes and had thrown them at people.”

“As deputies were responding, they also learned that the camper had cut up his tent, vandalized a car, and had assaulted several campers including his own friends as well as an elderly male who was sitting in his truck,” she said.

County firefighters were the first to arrive, and Yegudkin charged at them, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said firefighters restrained Yegudkin while waiting for law enforcement to get there.

When deputies arrived, “Yegudkin was extremely combative and fought with deputies,” Hoover said. “During the struggle to detain him, one deputy received a facial laceration.”

Deputies used several less lethal methods of force to eventually subdue Yegudkin and take him into custody, Hoover said.

Those methods included a Taser, pepper spray, a bean-bag shotgun and police batons, Zaniboni said.

Yegudkin was injured in the confrontation, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was later admitted, Hoover said.

He was booked in absentia on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony resisting arrest, battery causing serious injury, and physical elder abuse, Hoover said. Once he is released from the hospital, she said, he will be transported and booked at County Jail.

