Barbara Nwaba Places 12th in Olympics Heptathlon

Santa Barbara’s Barbara Nwaba came in 12th place and finished as the top American in the heptathlon at the Rio Olympics on Saturday.

In a down-to-the-wire finish for the gold medal, Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam edged defending champion Jessica Ennis-Hill by running fast enough in the 800 meters, the final event of the seven-event, two-day competition.

Nafissatou ran 2:16.54 to score 871 points and finished with a total of 6,810 points. Hill scored 6,775 points after tallying 978 for her clocking of 2:09.07.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton, who trains in Santa Barbara part-time, made a huge jump in the standings and earned a Bronze medal, her first Olympic medal. She finished with 6,653 points after running a 2:09.50 in the 800 meters for 972 points.

Nwaba tallied 6,309 points in her first Olympic Games. The ABEO/Santa Barbara Track Club member and UCSB alum won her heat in the 800 in 2:11.61 (941 points), edging Hungary’s Gyorgyi Zsivoczky-Farkas who ran 2:11.76 (939 points).

Nwaba’s overall score was the best by an American. Kendall Williams and Heather Miller-Koch would finish 17th (6,221points) and 18th (6,213), respectively.

In 11th place after the first four events, Nwaba started her second day of competition with a long jump of 19-0.75 (792 points). In the javelin, her best mark was 153-9 (799 points), which allowed her to move from 16th to 14th position in the overall standings.

She improved two more spots after posting the seventh best time in the 800.

