Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:37 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Barbara Nwaba Places 12th in Olympics Heptathlon

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 13, 2016 | 9:26 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Barbara Nwaba came in 12th place and finished as the top American in the heptathlon at the Rio Olympics on Saturday.

In a down-to-the-wire finish for the gold medal, Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam edged defending champion Jessica Ennis-Hill by running fast enough in the 800 meters, the final event of the seven-event, two-day competition.

Barbara Nwaba finishes strong in her first Olympics hepathlon. Click to view larger
Barbara Nwaba finishes strong in her first Olympics hepathlon.

Nafissatou ran 2:16.54 to score 871 points and finished with a total of 6,810 points. Hill scored 6,775 points after tallying 978 for her clocking of 2:09.07.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton, who trains in Santa Barbara part-time, made a huge jump in the standings and earned a Bronze medal, her first Olympic medal. She finished with 6,653 points after running a 2:09.50 in the 800 meters for 972 points.

Nwaba tallied 6,309 points in her first Olympic Games. The ABEO/Santa Barbara Track Club member and UCSB alum won her heat in the 800 in 2:11.61 (941 points), edging Hungary’s Gyorgyi Zsivoczky-Farkas who ran 2:11.76 (939 points).

Nwaba’s overall score was the best by an American. Kendall Williams and Heather Miller-Koch would finish 17th (6,221points) and 18th (6,213), respectively.

In 11th place after the first four events, Nwaba started her second day of competition with a long jump of 19-0.75 (792 points). In the javelin, her best mark was 153-9 (799 points), which allowed her to move from 16th to 14th position in the overall standings.

She improved two more spots after posting the seventh best time in the 800.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 