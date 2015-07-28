Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:33 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Beach-to-Beach Route Announced for Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half Marathon

By Ryan Lammpa for Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half Marathon | July 28, 2015 | 9:54 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half Marathon, presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, has announced that its half-marathon course will start on the ocean-front campus of the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB).

With 4,000-plus participants,the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half Marathon is the largest running event on the Central Coast, and it honors veterans and also features a unique beach-to-beach 13.1 mile course ending at “The World’s Most Beautiful Finish Line” on Santa Barbara’s famed waterfront.

The half marathon will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015.

“For our half-marathon in 2015, we are thrilled to be starting the seventh edition on the UCSB campus. As the runners exit UCSB under Henley Gate, they will get spectacular views of Goleta Beach, the coastline and the Santa Ynez mountain range,” said race director Rusty Snow.

“This will be one of the most beautiful race starts in the world, and we would like to thank UCSB, the Goleta Chamber of Commerce and Caltrans for making this all possible.”

This will also mark the first time a portion of California State Route 217, known as Clarence Ward Memorial Boulevard after the state senator who served Santa Barbara from 1941 to 1955, will be open for runners.

The USA Track & Field-certified 13.1 mile course will start from the UCSB Alumni Association at University Plaza, and go underneath UCSB’s Henley Gate and onto Route 217 before exiting onto Hollister Avenue.

“The new Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half Marathon start on campus means a lot to UCSB, and we are proud to partner with this outstanding community event to promote health and fitness and to showcase the Central Coast’s beauty,” stated Brenda Lear, Director of Gaucho Recreation and Exercise Programs.

After the UCSB start and Route 217 section, runners will head toward the Las Positas Valley before entering the scenic Mesa community overlooking the American Riviera.

The course is downhill for the first 10 miles before a half-mile climb up Cliff Drive. The final three miles descend to the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara’s beautiful Leadbetter Beach Park where the Finish Line Festival awaits runners, family and friends.

To register for or learn more about the half-marathon and event, visit: www.sbmarathon.com.

About the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half Marathon

The Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half Marathon, presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, is the premier and largest running event on California’s scenic Central Coast. The seventh edition features a Marathon, Half Marathon and Elite Performance & Rehabilitation Center Relay as well as a Veterans Final Mile tribute.
For more information, go to sbmarathon.com, follow us on Twitter @runsbmarathon, Instagram @runsbmarathon and Facebook, and use the hashtag #RunSBMarathon.

—Ryan Lamppa represents The Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half Marathon.

 
