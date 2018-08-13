Black Bear Struck by Vehicle, Killed on Highway 101 Near Buellton

Motorist escapes injuries in collision in the Three Bridges area

A driver escaped injury but a bear wasn’t as lucky on Monday when it was hit by a vehicle on Highway 101 south of Buellton.

At approximately 6 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report that a vehicle had struck a bear in the Three Bridges area on Highway 101, CHP Officer Rick Larson said.

The driver was not injured, but the bear died of its injuries after crawling off the road.

The incident serves as a reminder that drivers should avoid swerving when encountering wildlife or other critters in the roadway since it can create a more dangerous situation if a driver loses control of the vehicle, Larson added.

Instead, drivers should remain on their straight path and try to slow down if possible, he added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.